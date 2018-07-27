Warm and a bit unsettled across most of Alberta today.

So...almost everyone has at least a slight risk of seeing a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon/early evening.

However, MOST regions will get nothing.



The greatest chance for thunderstorm development is expected to be in the foothills, the Coronation area and across southern Alberta.



Temperatures continue to climb.

High Level and Fort Chipewyan remain under a Heat Warning.

The Peace Country and Fort McMurray region will be near 30 over the next few days as well.



In the Edmonton Metro Region - mid 20s today and then highs in the 26-31 degree range Sat/Sun/Mon.

Cooler air drops back in by Tue/Wed. Afternoon Highs return to the low to mid 20s for the start of August.



Here's the Edmonton forecast:



Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Slight risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm (mainly for areas just south of Edmonton)

High: 25



Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 20



Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27



Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 29



Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28



Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a few showers.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23



Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24