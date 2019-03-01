Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Friday WxBlog: March 1
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 7:21AM MST
If you believe in the old "In like a Lion...out like a Lamb" saying, you might be smiling today.
Statistics suggest that you shouldn't believe that adage - it's only right about half of the time.
BUT...the middle of this March certainly DOES look a whole lot warmer than these first few days.
Edmonton will get daytime highs in the -15 to -20 range today and Saturday.
Thankfully, wind won't be TOO strong...somewhere in the 10-15km/h.
We'll get back to the -10 to -15 range Sunday.
Clear skies for the weekend. So, at least it'll be sunny.
But, those clear skies will allow temperatures to fall to the -30 range Sat & Sun mornings.
THEN...highs near -10 for Mon/Tue/Wed (probably just a bit above -10 on Mon/Tue).
AND...by the end of next week...it looks like we'll turn a corner.
Highs near -5 for the weekend of Mar 9/10.
THEN...a string of near 0 or above 0 highs is expected for the following week.
It's still a ways off. But, it's the first REAL sign of more than a one-day break in the cold spell.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Partly cloudy.
High: -18
Evening - Mostly clear.
9pm: -23
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -28
Afternoon High: -17
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -27
Afternoon High: -13
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -22
Afternoon High: -9
Tuesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -21
Afternoon High: -8
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -20
Afternoon High: -10