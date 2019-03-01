If you believe in the old "In like a Lion...out like a Lamb" saying, you might be smiling today.

Statistics suggest that you shouldn't believe that adage - it's only right about half of the time.

BUT...the middle of this March certainly DOES look a whole lot warmer than these first few days.

Edmonton will get daytime highs in the -15 to -20 range today and Saturday.

Thankfully, wind won't be TOO strong...somewhere in the 10-15km/h.

We'll get back to the -10 to -15 range Sunday.

Clear skies for the weekend. So, at least it'll be sunny.

But, those clear skies will allow temperatures to fall to the -30 range Sat & Sun mornings.

THEN...highs near -10 for Mon/Tue/Wed (probably just a bit above -10 on Mon/Tue).

AND...by the end of next week...it looks like we'll turn a corner.

Highs near -5 for the weekend of Mar 9/10.

THEN...a string of near 0 or above 0 highs is expected for the following week.

It's still a ways off. But, it's the first REAL sign of more than a one-day break in the cold spell.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: -18

Evening - Mostly clear.

9pm: -23

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -28

Afternoon High: -17

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -27

Afternoon High: -13

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -9

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -8

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -10