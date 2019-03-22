Temperatures gradually start to "cool" over the next few days.

We've already gone from highs in the mid-teens to the 12-13 range yesterday and today.

By this weekend, we're likely back below 10 for highs and much of next week looks like 5-10 degree range.

So...not COLD. But, cooler than the past few days AND with clouds rolling in for the weekend, it'll be NOTICEABLY cooler.

8 degrees and sunny FEELS a lot warmer than 8 degrees and cloudy.

We're still expecting some heavy, wet snow to fall across parts of southern Alberta this weekend.

So, keep that in mind if you have travel plans.

In the Edmonton region and areas south towards Red Deer...you MIGHT get a bit of mixed precip Saturday night.

I think the REAL "spring snow" potential for Central and Northern Alberta is next week.

Some colder air looks set to drop in aloft and that COULD help set the stage for snow Tues and/or Wed.

Timing, location & amount are all (obviously) TBD. But, keep an eye on that over the next few days.

NOTE: I'm on vacation starting Saturday.

This is my last WxBlog until April 4.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 12

Evening - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 5

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain/snow mix (especially in the evening/overnight).

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 6

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Tuesday - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or snow (especially late in the day).

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 9

Wednesday - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or snow (especially early in the day).

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 8