The warm spell continues with daytime highs near 20 in the Edmonton Metro Region today.

NW Alberta will be near 20 as well (that's a degree or 3 cooler than yesterday).

NE Alberta sits in the mid to high teens this afternoon with more cloud than sun and Fort McMurray is probably stuck in the 10-15 degree range for a high.

Even WARMER for the weekend. Edmonton climbs into the low to mid 20s Saturday and Sunday.

Sunny skies Saturday will give way to a bit of cloud for Sunday AND there's a risk of a few scattered showers in North-Central Alberta early Sunday morning.

We can't completely rule out the risk of a shower in the Edmonton Metro Region. But...don't expect any significant, long-lasting rain.

If we get anything, it'll be short-lived and likely won't amount to that much actual moisture.

Elsewhere - increasing afternoon cloud in the NW Saturday afternoon will likely produce some showers in that region late Saturday.

Showers may also develop in NE Alberta Sunday afternoon/evening and possibly through the foothills late Sunday as well.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 19

Evening - Mostly cloudy in the evening. Clearing overnight.

9pm: 15

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of scattered showers early in the morning.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 18

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17