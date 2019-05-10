Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Friday WxBlog: May 10
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 6:32AM MDT
The warm spell continues with daytime highs near 20 in the Edmonton Metro Region today.
NW Alberta will be near 20 as well (that's a degree or 3 cooler than yesterday).
NE Alberta sits in the mid to high teens this afternoon with more cloud than sun and Fort McMurray is probably stuck in the 10-15 degree range for a high.
Even WARMER for the weekend. Edmonton climbs into the low to mid 20s Saturday and Sunday.
Sunny skies Saturday will give way to a bit of cloud for Sunday AND there's a risk of a few scattered showers in North-Central Alberta early Sunday morning.
We can't completely rule out the risk of a shower in the Edmonton Metro Region. But...don't expect any significant, long-lasting rain.
If we get anything, it'll be short-lived and likely won't amount to that much actual moisture.
Elsewhere - increasing afternoon cloud in the NW Saturday afternoon will likely produce some showers in that region late Saturday.
Showers may also develop in NE Alberta Sunday afternoon/evening and possibly through the foothills late Sunday as well.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Partly cloudy.
High: 19
Evening - Mostly cloudy in the evening. Clearing overnight.
9pm: 15
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 23
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of scattered showers early in the morning.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 22
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 17
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 18
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 17