A few showers made their way through parts (but, not all) of the Edmonton Metro Region early this morning.

Skies remain cloudy through the day with showers in the area for most of today.

That's not to say that we're in for a city-wide steady soaker.

Instead, it'll likely be occasional showers and possibly even a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Areas to the SE have the potential for thunderstorms to produce damaging wind gusts and sizeable hail this evening.

The PASPC (Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Ctr) is forecasting a "Moderate" risk of severe storms from the Wainwright-Provost area NE through Lloydminster.

That same region also has a Moderate risk for similar storms Saturday.

You can find more details online.

Elsewhere, dry conditions persist through into early next week for most of Northern Alberta.

The Fire Hazard forecast for today is High to Extreme across the north.

Weekend:

Partly cloudy and near 20 Saturday in Edmonton.

Low to mid 20s and Sun for Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

High: 19

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 14

Saturday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 27

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23