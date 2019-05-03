Temperatures stayed above zero overnight in the Edmonton area AND we didn't wake up to snow this morning!

BUT...there's snow falling WNW of the Edmonton area and some of those flurries may push through the region before the morning is done.

This afternoon, sunny breaks and breezy with temperatures steady in the 5 or 6 degree range through most of the afternoon.

Most of the snow today will fall in NE and W Alberta.

In Jasper...they've had about 15cm of snow at Marmot Basin in the past 24 hours.

If you're curious...they ARE still open for one last weekend of the season.

Weekend Outlook:

Another blast of snow for areas from Grande Prairie SE towards Red Deer overnight and early Saturday.

There's a chance some of that precip moves far enough east to hit the Edmonton area in the morning.

Snow continues through the foothills and mountains all day Saturday AND into Sunday.

Edmonton and areas south to Red Deer get a chance of wet snow or rain/snow mix on Sunday.

LONG RANGE:

Warmer air moves in next week. Temepratures return to the 10-15 degree range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or rain/snow mix this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

Wind: NW 20-30 this afternoon.

Afternoon High: 6

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow overnight.

9pm: 3

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries (especially in the morning)

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Mostly Cloudy. 60% chance of rain/snow mix (especially later in the day)

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 13

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12