Thick smoke has cleared out of the Edmonton Metro Region.

Easterly wind kicked in overnight and blew the smoke off to the south and west.

Edmonton's Air Quality Health Index was a 40 Thurday (Higher numbers=worse).

Anything over a 10 is considered "Very High Risk".

This morning, the AQHI is a 3 and it's forecast to be in the 4-6 range this afternoon.

Red Deer, Drayton Valley, Grande Prairie and many areas in western and south-central Alberta have 10+ readings this morning.

Areas further south should see some improvement later today. Grande Prairie will get some clearing tonight.

It was a strong NORTHERLY wind that hauled the smoke into Edmonton Thursday.

Looking ahead, wind is southerly later today and Saturday. But, we're back to a north wind Sunday/Monday.

So...smoky conditions may return to the area.

Temperatures in the Edmonton area will be in the mid 20s today and near 30 Saturday.

A big cooldown is on the way for next week.

We'll get a "chance" of some showers or thunderstorms late Sunday and Monday.

Northern Alberta gets some showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

However, it probably won't be enough to moisture to put a REAL dent into the fire hazard.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Haze increasing this afternoon.

High: 24

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 19

Saturday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19