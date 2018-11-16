Cold air settles in behind a blast of snow that left about 5cm of fresh snow on the ground in Edmonton.

Southern and Western parts of the Metro Region likely picked up 5-10cm.

AND...furthern south and west - some spots have 10-15cm of new snow this morning.

Environment & Climate Change Canada is reporting an automated reading of 18cm in Hinton.

The next shot of precipitation comes late Saturday night/early Sunday.

Most of the snow will likely be in NE Alberta (5-10cm possible).

But, the Edmonton region could get some wet snow or a rain/snow mix early Sunday.

We'll also have to keep an eye on the risk for some freezing rain.

Temperatures will settle in the -10 to -12 range for much of the day in Edmonton and area.

In fact, most areas from Northern Alberta south to Red Deer will get Highs in the -9 to -12 range today.

Wind is a big factor in the Red Deer region and parts of eastern Alberta this morning.

It will calm down by this afternoon.

Warming to a high near -5 in the Edmonton area Saturday. THEN...back above zero by Sun/Mon/Tue.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

High: -10

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -12

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -4

40% chance of snow overnight.

Sunday - 40% chance of snow in the morning (risk of freezing rain).

Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3