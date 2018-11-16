Cold air settles in behind a blast of snow that left about 5cm of fresh snow on the ground in Edmonton.

Southern and Western parts of the Metro Region likely picked up 5-10cm.

AND...furthern south and west - some spots have 10-15cm of new snow this morning.

Environment & Climate Change Canada is reporting an automated reading of 18cm in Hinton.

The next shot of precipitation comes late Saturday night/early Sunday.

Most of the snow will likely be in NE Alberta (5-10cm possible).

But, the Edmonton region could get some wet snow or a rain/snow mix early Sunday.

We'll also have to keep an eye on the risk for some freezing rain.

 

 

Temperatures will settle in the -10 to -12 range for much of the day in Edmonton and area.

In fact, most areas from Northern Alberta south to Red Deer will get Highs in the -9 to -12 range today.

 

Wind is a big factor in the Red Deer region and parts of eastern Alberta this morning.

It will calm down by this afternoon.

 

Warming to a high near -5 in the Edmonton area Saturday.  THEN...back above zero by Sun/Mon/Tue.

 

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

 

 

Today - Cloudy this morning.  Clearing this afternoon.

High:  -10

 

 

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm:  -12

 

 

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -14

Afternoon High:  -4

 

40% chance of snow overnight.

 

Sunday - 40% chance of snow in the morning (risk of freezing rain).

Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low:  -8

Afternoon High:  5

 

 

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -3

Afternoon High:  5  

 

 

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low:  -4

Afternoon High: 4 

 

 

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low:  -6

Afternoon High:  3