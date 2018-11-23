The cooler air is here and it's sticking around.

Edmonton has had daytime highs above zero for 11 of the past 14 days.

But, we'll be stuck with highs below freezing today/Sat/Sun.

Not REALLY cold. But...cooler for the next few days.

Edmonton gets to a high near -2 today and Grey Cup Sunday.

Saturday looks a bit chillier with a high near -5.

Wind doesn't appear to be much of a factor over the next few days.

So, wind chill shouldn't be a huge problem.

Snow is likely in western and southern Alberta today.

Several centimetres are possible in parts of southern Alberta.

Edmonton has a CHANCE of some flurries. But, we're not expecting much (if any) accumulation.

If we're going to get anything...the most likely timeframe is this evening/overnight.

Grey Cup Outlook remains virtually unchanged.

Kickoff temperature around -4 and cooling to the -7 range by the end of the game.

Wind should be 5-10km/h and Partly Cloudy skies.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries late this afternoon.

High: -2

Evening - Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

9pm: -5

Saturday - 30% chance of flurries early in the morning. Then, Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -5

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -2

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 0

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of flurries in the evening.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 1

Wednesday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -2​