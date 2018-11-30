It's going to start to look and feel a LOT more wintry this weekend.

Snow and some sub-zero daytime highs are on the way and there may even be some snowfall WARNINGs issued over the next few days.

Let's start with today:

Cloudy and "mild". Not as warm as the past few days. But, Edmonton should be steady in the 0 to +2 range for most of the day.

A few occasional pockets of precipitation will ripple across North-Central Alberta and may graze the area.

A surface trough of low pressure will start producing snow in areas from Red Deer south on Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon, that snow zone probably stretches north into the Edmonton region.

IF the snow continues through to the end of Sunday, we could have several centimetres of snow on the ground in the Metro Region.

There's some disagreement with the models - But...I think Edmonton gets AT LEAST 1-3cm of snow by the end of the weekend.

AND...the possibility exists for 5-10cm of fresh snow to be on the ground by the end of the weekend.

Areas south of Edmonton have the potential to see even more with some spots potentially getting 10-20cm.

Again - there's uncertainty with the location of the heaviest snow. So, keep an eye on the forecast and any WARNINGs that may be issued this weekend.

Daytime highs drop into the -2 to -7 range for Central and Northern AB this weekend.

Highs will be in the -5 to -10 range for much of next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

High: 1

Evening - Cloudy.

9pm: -3

Saturday - Cloudy. 70% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Cloudy. 40% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -3

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -5

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -4

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -7