Freezing Rain warnings are in effect early this morning in Edmonton and surrounding areas.

Pockets of rain are moving SE across North-Central Alberta this morning.

Temperatures have warmer overnight. But, we're still below zero in most areas and THAT = freezing rain.

Further NW, temperatures are already above zero early this morning thanks to gusty wind mixing down some of the warmer air aloft.

The incoming Upper Ridge (that warmer air aloft) will ripple across Alberta today & then fade quickly to the south.

So, the warming will be brief.

Edmonton gets a couple degrees above zero today and then slips to a high near -2 Saturday.

Sunday's looking like a high near -5 for Remembrance Day.

Milder air presses in next week and sticks around. Daytime highs should be near zero or slightly above.

Precipitation:

The rain/freezing rain flips to some snow later today.

2-4cm is possible in areas around Edmonton and east into regions from Cold Lake south to Wainwright.

Flurries are possible again Saturday in eastern Alberta. But, no significant accumulation is expected this weekend.

Light snow is possible Sunday in the foothills.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing rain in the area this morning.

60% chance of rain/snow mix this afternoon.

High: 3

Evening - 40% chance of flurries.

9pm: 1

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of flurries in the evening.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -2

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -6

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -1

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 1​