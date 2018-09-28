A frosty morning across much of Alberta (especially in northern and eastern areas).

Parts of the Edmonton metro region were spared frost this morning. But, don't expect to miss out on frost over the next 4 or 5 mornings.

The long range outlook is shaping up cooler for next week.

It now appears that it's more likely Edmonton will have highs in the 0 to 5 degree range Mon/Tue/Wed instead of the 5-10 range.

A deep Upper Trough will sweep in over the weekend and stick around at least through Tuesday.

We thought a Ridge would push that out by mid-week. That's now looking less likely.

I still think we'll break out of this cool snap eventually.

But, that's probably not going to happen until the end of next week at the earliest.

So, cool through the first of next week and then MAYBE a return to the 10 degree range by NEXT Friday.

Precipitation Outlook:

Showers and/or flurries in the foothills today, tonight and Sunday.

NE Alberta will also likely get some flurries tonight.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 7

Evening - Cloudy periods.

9pm: 2

Saturday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 4

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2