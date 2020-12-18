EDMONTON -- Don't be fooled by the numbers you see on forecasts today.

Just looking at the numbers, you'd think it'll be a beautiful couple of days.

BUT...there's a bit of explanation & some context needed.

We're starting Friday with wind chills in the -25 to -30 range across Edmonton and surrounding areas.

The wind isn't AS strong as yesterday's 30-40 km/h gusts.

But, with actual temperatures in the -20 range, even a 10-15 km/h wind will make it feel 5 or more degrees colder.

And...that'll be the case through the day.

We'll be around -10 with wind chill in the -15 range midday.

Temperatures climb to around -5 with wind chill near -10 this afternoon.

The forecast high of -2 will come later this evening and we'll get to zero or +1 by Saturday morning as temperatures continue to rise overnight.

The wind picks up by early Saturday morning again and should be gusting to 40 or 50 km/h through most of Saturday.

AND...temperatures will slip to around -3 by mid Saturday afternoon.

So...it's going to FEEL more like -10 with wind chill.

Sunday should be the nicest day of the weekend with some sun and temperatures near or slightly above zero in the afternoon.

Elsewhere - Heavy snow is set to push across northern Alberta again today & tonight.

10-15 cm of (more) snow is possible in areas from Peace River east to Fort McMurray.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Peace River/High Level.

Wind warnings are in place for the foothills from Grande Cache south to Nordegg and right on down to the US border.

Gusts in the 70 to 90 km/h range will kick up later today.

The combo of heavy snow and gusty wind along the Icefields Parkway has prompted a Winter Storm warning for later today.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Partly cloudy. Wind: 10-15 km/h

Wind chill in the -20s this morning and near -10 this afternoon.

9am: -16

Noon: -9

4pm: -5

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Temperature continuing to rise.

Becoming windy overnight.

9pm: -2

Midnight: 0

Saturday - Partly cloudy. Windy. NW 20-30 with gusts to 50 km/h.

Temperature dropping through the day. Wind easing late in the day.

Wind chill near -10 in the afternoon.

Morning: 1

Afternoon: -3

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 1

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day snow.

WINTER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -3

Tuesday - Cloudy morning. Afternoon clearing.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -4

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -1