Get set for the sunniest and warmest day in WEEKS.

Other parts of the province have had some sunny and mid-20s days in July, but...Edmonton hasn't hit 25 degrees since June 17.

Showers and thunderstorms passed just south of the city early this morning. With those now out of the way, we'll be mostly sunny through the day and temperatures are forecast to get into the mid 20s. Humidity will likely make it FEEL a couple degrees warmer.

There's a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm in the area late this evening or overnight (10pm or later, if at all).

Similar temperatures through the weekend with Partly Cloudy skies. Both Saturday and Sunday have a slight risk of some evening or late-night showers/thunderstorms.

Elsewhere in Alberta - watch for some showers and thunderstorms to push into northern Alberta as a cold front drops in.

Peace River, High Level and Fort McMurray areas all have a good chance of some precip later today.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 25

Evening - A few clouds. Slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm this evening or overnight.

9pm: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 23

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 23