EDMONTON -- It's a frosty start to the day across much of northern and east-central Alberta.

Most of the Edmonton region appears to have avoided frost. But, there are likely a few spots in the river valley and outside the city that got touched this morning.

Once the patchy fog lifts and we get into some sun this afternoon...you can forget about frost for a while.

The big story over the next few days is: Warming Trend.

Temperatures have topped out in the 10-12 degree range for four straight days.

But, we'll get back to average today and Thursday. Then...above average for Fri/Sat/Sun.

That translates to highs near 17 today and tomorrow.

Friday will probably be the warmest day of the week as we climb into the low 20s.

Saturday should be right around 20 for an afternoon high and then we're in the upper teens on Sunday.

More sun than cloud for the next two or three days as well and morning lows will be in the 4 to 9 degree range.

All of western AB gets into the warmer air today with highs in the 16 to 21 degree range.

Eastern AB gets one more cool day today and then warms up.

No significant risk of precipitation in the forecast for the next few days.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Fog lifting this morning. Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 17

Tonight - Mostly clear.

9pm: 12

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 18