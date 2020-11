EDMONTON -- Monday, Nov. 2 was a record-setting day for heat across many areas in Alberta.

In fact, Drumheller and Bassano broke the record for the hottest November day on record with a high of 25.9 degrees.

That broke the old record of 25.0 that was hit a couple of times (Foremost on Nov 7, 1999 and Gleichen on Nov 3, 1949)

The City of Edmonton did not get close to a record. Monday's high of 14.7 was well off the record high of 21.7 set in 1949.

But, EIA did set a new record high, as did Stony Plain and Elk Island. (read on for a full list of the all the records)

Edmonton's daytime high on Sunday was the 4th-warmest November temperature in the city over the past 10 years.

Monday's high was one-tenth of a degree short of tying for 5th-warmest on that list.

Here's a full list of the record highs from Monday (data courtesy Environment & Climate Change Canada)

BOW ISLAND AREA

NEW RECORD OF 23.1

OLD RECORD OF 18.9 SET IN 1962

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1961



BOW VALLEY (PROVINCIAL PARK) AREA

NEW RECORD OF 18.3

OLD RECORD OF 17.2 SET IN 1962

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1928



BRETON AREA

NEW RECORD OF 18.0

OLD RECORD OF 16.1 SET IN 2008

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1939



BROOKS AREA

NEW RECORD OF 24.6

OLD RECORD OF 23.5 SET IN 1981

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1912



CALGARY AREA

NEW RECORD OF 23.1

OLD RECORD OF 21.7 SET IN 1969

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1881



CLARESHOLM AREA

NEW RECORD OF 23.7

OLD RECORD OF 22.2 SET IN 1969

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1951



CORONATION AREA

NEW RECORD OF 23.5

OLD RECORD OF 21.1 SET IN 1931

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1912



DRUMHELLER AREA

NEW RECORD OF 25.9

OLD RECORD OF 21.7 SET IN 1978

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1923



EDMONTON (INT'L APRT) AREA

NEW RECORD OF 16.6

OLD RECORD OF 15.6 SET IN 1962

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1959



EDSON AREA

NEW RECORD OF 21.1

OLD RECORD OF 20.6 SET IN 1949

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1916



ELK ISLAND (NATIONAL PARK) AREA

NEW RECORD OF 19.2

OLD RECORD OF 16.7 SET IN 1969

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1966



ESTHER AREA

NEW RECORD OF 24.9

OLD RECORD OF 14.5 SET IN 2010

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1985



HENDRICKSON CREEK AREA

NEW RECORD OF 18.1

OLD RECORD OF 12.8 SET IN 2008

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1995



HIGHVALE AREA

NEW RECORD OF 17.7

OLD RECORD OF 14.5 SET IN 1978

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1977



JASPER AREA

NEW RECORD OF 17.0

OLD RECORD OF 16.7 SET IN 1917

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1916



LLOYDMINSTER AREA

NEW RECORD OF 17.9

OLD RECORD OF 12.2 SET IN 2008

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1904



MILK RIVER AREA

NEW RECORD OF 22.9

OLD RECORD OF 19.0 SET IN 1996

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1994



NORDEGG AREA

NEW RECORD OF 18.4

OLD RECORD OF 16.7 SET IN 1949

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1915



ONEFOUR AREA

NEW RECORD OF 22.6

OLD RECORD OF 22.0 SET IN 1981

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1928



RED EARTH CREEK AREA

NEW RECORD OF 12.1

OLD RECORD OF 11.0 SET IN 2008

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1994



STETTLER AREA

NEW RECORD OF 22.8

OLD RECORD OF 18.9 SET IN 1949

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1918



STONY PLAIN AREA

NEW RECORD OF 18.3

OLD RECORD OF 15.0 SET IN 1969

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1966



STRATHMORE AREA

NEW RECORD OF 24.9

OLD RECORD OF 20.5 SET IN 1981

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1912



SUNDRE AREA

NEW RECORD OF 19.5

OLD RECORD OF 16.6 SET IN 2008

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1993



THREE HILLS AREA

NEW RECORD OF 22.2

OLD RECORD OF 21.1 SET IN 1949

RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1921