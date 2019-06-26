It won't rain ALL day today. BUT, it WILL probably rain at some point this afternoon. Just like Tuesday, we have a mix of sunny breaks and showers in the forecast for the Edmonton region today.

AND...just like Tuesday...we could see a few funnel clouds in parts of Central AB this afternoon. Again, these will mostly be small and short-lived.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the order through the afternoon in Central and North-Central AB.

Thursday has the potential to be VERY stormy over the southern half of the province, including the Red Deer region. Those storms will push into and through the Edmonton area late in the day.

There's a moderate risk of severe storms with this setup. So, consider this your early heads-up on that potential.

Looking ahead - we remain unsettled right through to next week. So...good chance of rain Friday. Late-day shower/TStorm risk Saturday AND Monday.

You could also make the case for Sunday, but I'll leave it out for now.

When does this pattern change? Maybe around Tue/Wed of next week with the development of a weak Upper Ridge.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 70% chance of scattered showers and/or thunderstorms this afternoon.

High: 20

Evening - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of scattered showers and/or thunderstorms in the area early this evening.

9pm: 15

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 70% chance of showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

60% chance of rain in the evening and overnight.

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21