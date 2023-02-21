Josh Cassen's forecast: Wintry temperatures return

Arctic air started to spill into the Edmonton region overnight while HEAVY snow pounded western and southern Alberta.

No significant snow for the city or areas to the north and east for the next few days...just COLD. Temperatures will hold steady in the -18/-19 C range for most of today.

It's been a while since we've had temperatures like this in Edmonton.

There's really nothing in February or January that compare to this week. You have to go back to December, when temperatures didn't get above -15 C for six straight days and stayed below -20 C for four consecutive days.

This cold spell won't be AS long or AS cold as that one back in December.

But...we'll be 15 to 20 degrees below average for the rest of the week.

This morning's the first time temperatures have slipped below -15 C since Feb. 2 (a little more than two-and-a-half weeks ago).

Edmonton DID have morning LOWs of -21 C on Feb. 1, Feb. 2 and Jan. 29.

BUT...we haven't had a daytime HIGH of -20 C or colder since Dec. 22 (about two months ago).

The city's actually only had five days with daytime highs of -10 C or colder since Jan. 1.

We'll be below -10 C until sometime Saturday and below -20 C for most of the next few days (from this evening right through to sometime Friday afternoon).

Thankfully, wind won't be very strong. It'll be around 10 km/h today and tonight...then a bit calmer Wednesday.

So...really not much of a wind chill unless you're spending significant amounts of time outside without shelter.

BUT...since all your weather apps and websites are going to tell you there's a wind chill, I feel obligated to put it in the forecast.

(-20s through today and -25 to -30 range tonight/Wednesday)

Temperatures will start to climb Friday evening. It looks like we'll be in the -2 C range by Saturday afternoon.

Highs will waver a bit next week, but staying relatively mild.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Wind: N 10 km/h.

Temperature steady around -18

***wind chill in the -20s much of the day

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10 km/h.

9pm: -20

***wind chill in -25 to -29 range this evening and overnight.

Wednesday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Wind: N 5-10 km/h.

Morning Low: -26 ***wind chill near -30 at times

Afternoon High: -23 ***wind chill in the -28 to -30 range at times

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -27

Afternoon High: -22

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -29

Afternoon High: -18

Temperature rising overnight.

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning: -14

Afternoon High: -2

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3