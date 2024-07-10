Josh Classen's forecast: 1 more day of record-setting heat

Edmonton set a record high Monday, tied the record high Tuesday and should smash today's July 10 record high of 33.0 C (set in 2001).

Temperatures are expected to get to the 34 to 37 C range with a humidex near 40 this afternoon.

I think we'll PROBABLY top out at 35 or 36 C. But, it should be pointed out that forecasters with Environment and Climate Change Canada are going with a high of 37 C for Edmonton.

That would be close to the ALL-TIME hottest temperature on record in Edmonton: 37.2 C on June 29, 1937.

So...we'll see how it plays out. It's already off to a VERY warm start. Temperatures didn't even drop below 20 C overnight/early this morning.

After today, it starts to "cool"... but only a bit.

I'm still thinking we'll be close to 30 C Thursday afternoon and in the 25 to 28 C range Friday-Sunday.

There's a significant chance of thunderstorms in northwestern Alberta this afternoon and a risk of some severe storms with a large hail threat.

Those storms will move into the Fort McMurray region later this evening.

We'll also be watching the foothills for the development of some storms this afternoon. Given the amount of energy available to those storms as they move east, they could track a long ways.

For the Edmonton region, it's a late-afternoon/early evening thunderstorm risk with a LOW potential for severe storms (that said, some significant gusts are possible).

Thursday also features a storm risk in the foothills through the afternoon. Again, those storms could hit the Edmonton and Red Deer regions late afternoon/early evening.

Looking LONG range: After getting a bit of a break from the heat this weekend, it looks like we'll see temperatures ramp back up for next week with highs around 30 C.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny this morning. A few clouds this afternoon.

40% chance of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

RECORD: 33.0 -2001

High: 35

Tonight - A few clouds. 40% chance of an evening thunderstorm.

9pm: 30

Thursday - Mainly sunny. 40% chance of an evening thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 29

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 27

Saturday - 40% chance of showers in the morning, then a Mix of sun & cloud

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 26

Monday - Mainly sunny

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 29