Josh Classen's forecast: 1 more single-digit day then above average again Thursday

Clouds in the Edmonton region this morning should clear out midday and we'll see partly cloudy skies with light wind this afternoon.

Temperatures will top out right around average with a high of 8 or 9 C.

One week ago, Edmonton hit 23 C for the third consecutive day. It's been quite the flip since then.

Today's high of 8 or 9 C will be our sixth straight single-digit high.

BUT...it's probably the last single-digit high of the week.

There's still some question about just HOW warm we'll get in Edmonton over the next few days.

I'm thinking Thursday should be the warmest day and our best chance at getting into the mid-teens. I have a high of 15 C in my forecast for Thursday afternoon.

The morning should also be noticeably milder with temperatures several degrees above 0 C in the morning.

The downside to Thursday is the wind. Southwesterlies in the 15-20 km/h range with gusts picking up to around 40 or 50 km/h in the afternoon for Edmonton and area.

Regions further west will likely get gusts in the 70+ range Thursday.

There's a cold front that'll slide through northern and central Alberta late Thursday. We're expecting that to produce some snow in the Grande Cache and Jasper regions.

We may see some rain/snow mix further east in the Edson/Whitecourt areas and possibly some scattered showers in the Edmonton region Thursday night.

Behind that front, temperatures won't drop too dramatically, but we'll probably slip a couple degrees to highs in the 10 to 13 C range for Friday/Saturday.

Sunday's still on the warm side of things, but we'll get some cooler air pressing in through Halloween Monday.

At this point, I'm looking at a chance of some showers or wet snow Sunday night into early Monday.

Temperatures Monday afternoon probably only get to the 4 to 9 C range which means the early evening temperatures will likely be in the 1 to 4 C range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Morning clouds. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 8

Tonight - Increasing cloud.

10pm: 0

Temperature rising overnight. Becoming breezy.

Thursday - Morning clouds. Afternoon clearing. Slight risk of a shower in the evening.

Wind: SW 15-20 gusting 40-50 km/h in the afternoon.

7am: 5

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 13

30% chance of evening/overnight showers or wet flurries.

Monday - 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Then...Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 6