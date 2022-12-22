Josh Classen's forecast: 2 more days in the freezer

Not much change to the outlook for today.

Much like yesterday, we're in the -30s in Edmonton this morning and we'll hover around -30 through most of the afternoon.

Most of western and northwestern Alberta is in the -40s this morning and will struggle to get above -30 C later today.

Eastern Alberta has some slightly milder temperatures (closer to -30 C). But, that's where the strongest wind is and wind chills are well into the -40s in east-central Alberta this morning with wind chills near -40 forecast for this afternoon.

Wind won't be too bad in Edmonton today. Calm conditions this morning give way to 10-15 km/h wind this afternoon.

So...we'll probably have wind chill values in the -35 to -40 range midday and this afternoon.

The city set a record for the coldest Dec. 21 daytime high on Wednesday.

AND...we had the first back-to-back days with highs below -28 C. IF we don't get above -28 C today (which is possible), this'll be the first time since 1972 that Edmonton has had three consecutive days where it's didn't get above -28.

Looking ahead: It'll still be cold Friday, especially with some stronger wind.

Temperatures should start to improve and we'll get back to around -20 C by late Friday. But, expect wind chills in the -30s for most of the day.

Despite that, Environment and Climate Change Canada will probably end the extreme cold warning for the Edmonton area.

Christmas weekend DOES feature some temperatures in the minus teens. That's still below average, but we'll definitely be out of the deep freeze.

There's some warmer air aloft that'll ripple through and if we can get some snowfall Saturday night, that'll mix some of the warmer air down to the surface.

Here's the catch: IF that DOES happen, the warming probably comes in the late evening hours, rather than during the day.

AND...by Sunday, we're probably in the -10 C to -15 C range through the afternoon.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind this morning, becoming 10-15 km/h this afternoon.

Wind chill in the -35 to -40 range midday and this afternoon.

High: -28

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -30

Temperature steady or slightly rising overnight.

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. Wind 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

6am: -28 ***wind chill near -40

Afternoon High: -21 ***wind chill near -30

Saturday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Christmas Eve

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -16

60% chance of snow or ice pellets Saturday evening.

If it SNOWS: Temperature climbing close to -10 in the late evening.

If it DOESN'T SNOW: Temperature slowly cools through the evening/overnight.

Sunday - 60% chance of morning flurries, then a Mix of sun & cloud.

Christmas Day

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -14

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a few flurries

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -9

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow starting late in the day.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4