Josh Classen's forecast: 20-degree drop from today to Monday

One more really warm day today and then the bottom falls out.

Temperatures will get close to 20 C in Edmonton this afternoon.

Warm air is being pumped in ahead of a surface low pressure system that'll move into northwest Alberta later today.

We're also under the influence of a big Upper Ridge in the jetstream.

It won't be a "blue sky, light wind" kinda day though. Clouds this morning should break a bit by late morning/midday.

Then, they'll increase again mid-to-late afternoon and there's a good chance of a suppertime shower in the area.

Wind will pick up through the day as well. Light this morning and then gusty this afternoon.

Further north, rain will turn over to snow by late today and the High Level region has a Snowfall Warning in effect (10-25 cm of snow).

That snow will spread south and east over the course of tonight, Saturday and Sunday. But, it looks like most of the heavy snow should stay in the High Level and Swan Hills areas.

The Upper Ridge collapses and temperatures nosedive behind the cold front that goes through late today.

It looks like Edmonton will get about a 20-degree difference between today's daytime high and Monday's high.

Now...with every forecast, there are levels of certainty (or confidence).

I'm VERY confident that colder air is going to drop in over the weekend and we'll have highs near zero Mon/Tue/Wed. (Just give me 2 C of leeway either way from each day's forecast high).

I'm LESS certain about how quickly that colder air will settle in and how soon it'll depart.

There's also some uncertainty with Sunday's temperature and the risk of flurries or light snow.

I have Edmonton hitting a high of 2. But, it could certainly be a bit cooler depending on how things play out.

As for the snow, it doesn't appear that we're in for a TONNE of snow.

But, there might be enough to cover the ground between Sunday and Monday.

AND...there are a few other days next week with the potential to produce some flurries.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy with some midday sunny breaks.

60% chance of a shower late this afternoon.

Wind increasing to SW 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High: 19

Tonight - 40% chance of a shower this evening. Cloudy periods overnight.

9pm: 9

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind: W 30-40 with gusts in the 50-60 km/h range.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or light snow.

Wind: W 20 gusting to 40

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 0

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -1

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1