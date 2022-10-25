Josh Classen's forecast: 2wo more cool days before a warm-up

It'll be another cooler-than-average day in Edmonton and across central and northern Alberta.

After only having one daytime high below average through the first 20 days of October, we're now heading into our fifth consecutive day with an afternoon high below average.

We'll see daytime highs in the 6 or 7 C range today and Wednesday. Then...warmer air pushes back in to close the week (and the month).

Morning clouds and some pockets of precipitation are dominating central and northern Alberta this morning.

In some spots, we have flurries. A few areas are getting a rain/snow mix and there's the possibility for some patchy freezing rain, including in the Edmonton region.

This won't likely be a heavy rain that freezes on contact. But, even with just some mixed precipitation - sidewalks, roads and parking lots will be slick this morning.

Skies will clear and we'll get some sun this afternoon.

A similar pattern tomorrow (minus the precipitation): morning clouds and then afternoon sun.

The morning is expected to be on the coldest we've seen in a LONG time with temperatures slipping below -5 C in Edmonton.

That hasn't happed since the middle of April.

Warmer air begins to push in late Wednesday night. So...the Thursday morning temperature will be MUCH milder (probably above 0 C).

Afternoon highs are expected to be in the 12 to 15 C range Thursday and in the 10 to 15 C range for Friday-Sunday.

Halloween Monday remains right on the edge of a cooldown. I have the daytime high in the 6 to 10 C in my forecast.

BUT...there's a fair amount of uncertainty with that outlook regarding temperature AND precipitation risk.

Don't place any bets on the Halloween forecast just yet. Give me until Thursday/Friday and then I should have a much better handle on it.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries & a slight risk of freezing rain early in the morning.

Clearing midday. Sunny in the afternon.

High: 6

Tonight - Mainly clear in the evening. Increasing cloud after midnight.

9pm: 0

Wednesday - Some morning clouds. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 7

Temperature falling to -2 in the evening and then climbing after midnight.

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

7am: 4

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10