Josh Classen's forecast: 7-10 day cold spell coming

Once the snow ends, it'll be ALL ABOUT THE COLD.

An arctic air mass is settling in and most of central and northern Alberta will be in a cold spell through the next seven to 10 days, if not longer.

As for the snow, most of the accumulation is already on the ground (as of 6:30 a.m.).

It sounds like roughly 10-15 centimetres of fresh snow is blanketing most of the city and surrounding area.

There are probably some areas with a bit more and some with a bit less. But, roughly 10-15 cm sounds about right as of the reports I'm seeing early this morning.

It would probably be less if it weren't so fluffy. There's not a lot of moisture in that snow, so it's stacking up pretty good.

If you'd like to send in a picture of your snowfall measurements, email josh.classen@bellmedia.ca or send it to @joshclassenCTV on Twitter. Don't forget to include your location.

The other thing this snow is doing is covering up the icy surfaces. Not all roads were icy before this.

But...any streets, sidewalks, parking lots etc. that were slick before are probably going to be worse now.

Snow tapers off in Edmonton and areas to the west this morning.

Areas further east are getting some of the higher snowfall totals and many regions from Camrose/Wainwright north to Athabasca/Cold Lake will wind up with closer to 20 cm of accumulation by late this afternoon or tonight.

OK...back to the cold spell.

How cold are we talking? Well...we're probably looking at daytime highs in the -15 to -20 C range from today through the weekend.

The long-range outlook doesn't look much better. In fact, we might have daytime highs below -10 C right through to the end of the year.

I'm a little less confident in THAT outlook than the shorter-term one. But, it definitely doesn't look like we're back to around zero any time soon.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Snow ending this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind: NW 10-15 km/h

Noon: -15

5pm: -16

Tonight - Clearing overnight.

Wind: NW 10-15 km/h

9pm: -18

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -19

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -18

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -20

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -16

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -16​