Josh Classen's forecast: A bit of sun and a few more cold days
It's a classic cold weather catch-22. Yes, it'll be nice to see some sunshine over the next few days. BUT...the clearer skies mean morning lows will drop into -20s.
Temperatures in the Edmonton region will basically hold steady at around -15 C for most of today. We'll probably get to an early-afternoon high of -13 C or -14 C, but most of the day will be in the -15 C range.
The good news: wind won't be much of an issue as we're expecting it to be under 10 km/h for most, if not all of today.
Temperatures will start to drop late this afternoon and we'll be in the -20s by Wednesday morning. Again, thankfully, the wind should stay fairly calm.
For both Wednesday and Thursday, we're expecting morning temperatures in the -20s and afternoon "highs" in the minus teens.
THEN...some milder air starts to work it's way in from the west.
I'm not quite as optimistic as some of the other forecasts you might see on different apps/websites/channels.
I think we should get into single digits by Friday afternoon (although it'll still be quite cold in the morning).
Saturday and Sunday should be NOTICEABLY warmer.
It'll still be well below average and below 0 C for daytime highs. But, back into the -2 C to -6 C range for highs will feel pretty great after this week's temperatures.
Outside of the possibility of a few scattered flurries in the Edmonton area today, there's no significant snowfall in the forecast for the next few days.
Today's slight risk of a few flurries in the Edmonton region shouldn't amount to much and many areas won't see anything at all.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Light wind.
2pm: -14
6pm: -16
Tonight - Cloudy periods.
9pm: -18
Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -23
Afternoon High: -16
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -21
Afternoon High: -14
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -20
Afternoon High: -8
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: -4
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -4
