Josh Classen's forecast: A bit warmer for the weekend, but it won't last

The mild spell will continue through the weekend and into early next week.

There are some interesting things to watch for toward the end of next week...but...we'll deal with that in a moment.

For today...morning clouds will move out and we'll be sunny for most of the day with light wind and a high near 8 C (for the fourth straight day).

Warmer air will flood into southern Alberta on the weekend with temperatures climbing into the 15 to 20 C range for areas from around Red Deer southward.

Edmonton's going to be on the northern edge, so I'm still sticking with highs in the 10 to 13 C range for both days.

Sunday's probably slightly warmer than Saturday, but it'll be cloudier.

Neither day looks overly windy...but it'll be a bit breezy on Saturday.

There's an area of low pressure that'll drive into northeastern B.C. on Saturday and then across northern Alberta on Sunday.

That system will pull in the warmer air from the south of ahead it. But, it'll probably also bring some light snow to northwestern Alberta late Saturday.

A new low-pressure system will develop over central Alberta on Sunday bringing cloudy skies to most of central and north-central Alberta ...and possibly some snow to northern Alberta on Sunday.

On the backside of that low, we may see some showers or mixed precipitation develop in central Alberta late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

We'll definitely have some cooler air crash in from the north behind it for early next week.

So, after a weekend warm-up...we're back to highs in the 5 to 8 C range for Monday/Tuesday.

THEN...it starts to get interesting. There isn't much model consistency, but the GDPS has consistently been hinting at a chance of snow for central and north-central Alberta on Halloween.

I still don't have a lot of confidence in the outlook for THAT far out. But, there a chance we get a chilly, windy and snowy Halloween in the Edmonton area.

We'll know a lot more early next week...but don't plan on having a warm or sunny day for the trick-or-treaters. At best, the snow misses us and we get a high near 4 C.

At worst, it's gusty and snowing and slightly below 0 C by the early evening hours of next Thursday.

As always, we'll keep you updated as the situation develops.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

High: 8

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 3

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 10

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12

30% chance of showers/wet snow overnight or early Monday morning.

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 7

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 7

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7