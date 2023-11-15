Josh Classen's forecast: A few mild days ahead of a big warm-up

The mild spell continues, although today will be a bit cooler than the past few days.

Temperatures are expected to stall out around 3 or 4 C this afternoon.

That'd be the "coolest" daytime high since Nov. 7 and just the fourth time we've failed to get above 5 C this month.

However, it'll be sunny, the wind won't be a factor and it'll still be warmer than "average."

There's some light snow in northeastern Alberta this morning.

We'll get some snow (possibly heavy snow) in the southwest corner of the province and across parts of southern Alberta this afternoon.

Still no significant snow in the outlook for Edmonton.

There's a slight risk of some scattered flurries in the area late Thursday. However, that's not going to amount to anything.

MAYBE a bit of light snow for the middle of next week as some colder air drops in.

It's a little early to get TOO excited about that possibility though. The cooldown is almost guaranteed. The snow is a lot less of a certainty.

Before that cooling trend kicks in next week, we get another warming trend to close this week.

It'll be a chilly morning Thursday, but we'll rebound to the 5 C range in the afternoon.

THEN...mild mornings and afternoon temperatures up around 10 C on Friday and Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 3

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -3

Thursday - Morning sun, afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 5

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 10

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3