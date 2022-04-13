Josh Classen's forecast: A few more chilly days

Josh Classen forecast April 13

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike

The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island