Josh Classen's forecast: A few more chilly days

It'll be another day just like the last one. AND...tomorrow's looking pretty similar too.

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Every now and then a brief flurry will move through.

Temperatures in the -11 C range in the morning and near -5 in the afternoon.

Wind won't be overly strong. But, a 10-15 km/h breeze will give wind chills closer to -20 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon.

We start to break out of the pattern on Friday. Temperatures get close to zero Friday afternoon.

Then...a couple degrees above zero Saturday. However, it'll be a windy day Saturday.

Sunday looks a bit less windy and closer to 5 C.

By Monday, we should be in the 7-to-11 C range for daytime highs.

Warmer temperatures (but, still below the average high of 11-12 C) are on the way for most of next week.

Tuesday night into Wednesday has the potential for some rain turning to heavy, wet snow.

So...we'll keep an eye on that in the long-range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Chance of a few scattered, short-lived & light flurries.

Wind: NE 10-15 km/h

Wind chill in the -15 to -20 range this morning and near -10 this afternoon.

High: -5

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

Wind: NE 10-15 km/h

9pm: -6

Thursday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Wind: N 10-15 km/h.

Morning Low: -11

Afteroon High: -4

Friday - Mostly cloudy. Light wind.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -1

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afteroon High: 9