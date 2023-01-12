Josh Classen's forecast: A lot less fog and smog, but not completely done with it yet
Air quality has improved dramatically and the fog lifted and thinned on Wednesday.
We're still dealing with fog patches, and outside the city, it remains fairly thick and soupy in many spots.
But, it's definitely a lot better than it was a few days ago.
A fog advisory remains in effect for Edmonton and surrounding areas as well as the Peace Country, Slave Lake south to Calgary, Edson east to Lloydminster, and Cold Lake south to Medicine Hat.
BUT - in Edmonton - the dew point has fallen quite a bit, indicating a lot drier airmass.
There was some melting Monday that added moisture to the lower levels and got trapped beneath the inversion.
That inversion will strengthen over the next 24 to 48 hours. BUT...there hasn't been as much melting the past few days and there's less moisture available to produce fog beneath that inversion.
So, we're still forecasting fog patches for today and I'm still thinking the fog will thicken up a bit tonight and Friday morning.
It just probably won't get back to as bad as it was two days ago.
A bit of wind and precipitation have also helped improve the air quality around the Edmonton region.
We went from a 7/8 on the Air Quality Health Index to a 3 (low risk) early this morning.
That said, we ARE expecting conditions to get a bit worse later today and early Friday as an upper ridge moves in and the inversion strengthens.
So, I'd expect that we're in the low to moderate risk range for air quality today and the moderate to high risk for tonight and early Friday.
(There may not be as much moisture to trap beneath the inversion...but there's still plenty of pollution.)
The mild temperature pattern will continue. Today may end up as one of our "cooler" days with Edmonton starting in the minus teens this morning and only getting to about -5 C or -6 C this afternoon.
We'll be in the -3 C to -5 C range for a high Friday and then within a couple degrees of 0 C Saturday/Sunday.
A low-pressure system is set to bring some light snow to northwest Alberta on Friday and as that system tracks east across the province on Saturday, we may get some flurries in the Edmonton area.
We'll also see the inversion weaken Saturday and although we'll break the fog/smog spell.
Looking ahead to next week: Still more cloud than sun for the weekend and Monday/Tuesday with a chance of some flurries/light snow.
We'll probably continue to see highs in the -2 C to -5 range C through to mid-week.
The outlook for the end of next week is trending warmer and we might actually get above 0 C for the first time since Nov 27.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mostly cloudy. A few fog patches.
Air quality in the Low to Moderate risk range.
High: -6
Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Fog thickening overnight.
Air quality in the Moderate to High risk range.
9pm: -9
Friday - Foggy and smoggy in the morning. Conditions improving later in the day.
Sunny breaks in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -4
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few scattered flurries late in the day.
Air quality should be improving through the day and much less of a fog risk.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -3
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -2
Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: -3
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -4
