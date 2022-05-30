Josh Classen's forecast: A new warming trend begins

Edmonton's string of three consecutive days in the 20s was broken on Sunday as the city only hit a high of 14 C.

We'll likely be sub-20 again today. BUT...20-something highs are coming back by midweek and should stick around for a while once they return.

As for today: The early-morning showers that passed through the Edmonton region will continue to move south.

Skies are clearing this morning and we'll get some sun this afternoon.

Wind will be a bit brisk again today, but it should calm down this evening.

After today, we're in for few "boring" days of weather in the Edmonton area and surrounding regions.

Most of central and northern Alberta will be under the influence of a ridge of high pressure.

So...more sun than cloud, not much (if anything) for precipitation, light wind and warm afternoons.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny this afteroon.

Wind: N 20 gusting to 40 km/h

High: 17

Tonight - Mainly clear. Wind easing.

9pm: 13

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 19

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21

Thursday - Mainly suuny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22