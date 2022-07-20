Josh Classen's forecast: A string of sunny and warm days
Josh Classen's forecast: A string of sunny and warm days
Sunny and skies, mid-20 highs and not much/any storm risk over the next few days.
At least...not for the Edmonton region and most of central and north-central Alberta.
There might be a few scattered showers northeastern Alberta (especially north of Fort McMurray) today.
And then some showers and thunderstorms push across northern Alberta Thursday (northwest in the morning/early afternoon, northeast by the evening).
For the Edmonton region, there's a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm late Thursday night.
AND...a slight risk of a spotty shower early Saturday morning.
Neither of those is going to give us a steady rain. So, if you're hoping for moisture, you're basically outta luck.
If you're hoping for a string of days where you can get off work and enjoy some sunshine and a patio without getting rained on, you should love the next few days.
Temperatures will be in the 12 to 16 C range for morning lows (typically, we hit those lows around 6 a.m.).
In Edmonton, we'll be in the 20s from roughly 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s.
Next week continues to look even warmer than this week with several days near 30 C from Tuesday-Saturday (July 26-30).
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sunny.
High: 26
Tonight - Clear.
9pm: 22
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 28
Slight risk of a shower and/or thunderstorm in the evening/overnight.
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 26
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Slight risk of a scattered shower early in the morning.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 28
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 27
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers/thunderstorms.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 26
