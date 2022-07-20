Josh Classen's forecast: A string of sunny and warm days

Josh Classen's forecast: A string of sunny and warm days

wxblog July 20 2022

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June

Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.

Canada's inflation rate in June, 2022.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island