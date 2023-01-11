Josh Classen's forecast: Another foggy and smoggy day
It's another foggy and mild morning in the Edmonton region and across most of central and north-central Alberta.
As we saw yesterday, the fog should thin out a bit by midday IN the city. It may stay relatively soupy outside the city right through the day.
It's unlikely that we'll see the weather pattern change much until late Friday or early Saturday. So, we may be dealing with the foggy and smoggy conditions today AND again tomorrow.
A fog advisory remains in effect for all of central, north-central, and eastern Alberta. Grande Prairie in the northwest is also under that advisory.
NOW...there IS some good news:
The visibility situation at Edmonton International Airport seems to have improved overnight and we're getting reports of 5-8 kilometres of visibility. Yesterday, it was in the 0 to 200 metre range for most of the day.
But, it's still foggy in many areas in and around Edmonton.
The Villeneuve airport northwest of Edmonton is reporting 1 kilometre of visibility.
Elsewhere: Red Deer is at 200 metres, Edson is at 400 metres, Grande Prairie is 800 metres.
(Unfortunately, we don't get visibility reports from every weather station, so we're working with limited data.)
Bottom line: Expect another foggy and smoggy day with mild temperatures. Today's going to be a lot like yesterday.
Thursday may be another repeat and then we'll see what happens Friday/Saturday as a system moves through the area to help "mix" things up enough to get some air moving, disperse the fog and improve the air quality.
Calm wind and an inversion (slightly warmer air aloft) have been trapping pollutants near the surface, prompting air quality advisories in and around Edmonton.
The Air Quality Health Index is at an 8 this morning. That's in the high-risk range.
- 1 to 3 is Low Risk
- 4 to 6 is Moderate Risk
- 7 to 10 is High Risk
- 10+ is Very High Risk
We'll likely see it hover around 7 or 8 through the day and without much change to the weather pattern, poor air quality could be an issue through to the end of the week.
For most people, it won't pose a huge problem, you'll just see and possibly smell it the "bad" air.
Anyone with respiratory issues, as well as seniors and young children are more likely to be negatively affected with increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.
The worst conditions are expected through the overnights and early mornings with conditions generally getting slightly better during the daytime hours.
As for temperatures, we're in the -5 C range in the afternoons today and Thursday.
Friday looks slightly milder and Saturday has a decent shot at hitting 0 C. I'm still going with -2 C, but there's a chance we're a couple degrees warmer.
Temperatures settle back to highs in the -5 C range Sunday-Tuesday next week.
So, no big warm-up and no major cold spell. Just steady and mild.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mostly cloudy. Thick fog this morning, thinning a bit this afternoon.
Air quality in the High risk range.
High: -4
Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Fog thickening overnight.
Air quality in the High risk range.
9pm: -8
Thursday - Mostly cloudy. Thick fog in the morning, thinning a bit in the afternoon.
Air quality in the High risk range.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -5
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. Chance of fog persisting for one more day.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -3
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few scattered flurries in the area.
Air quality should be improving through the day and much less of a fog risk.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -2
Sunday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -4
Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -5
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Air travel across U.S. thrown into chaos after computer outage
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another foggy and smoggy day
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Air travel across U.S. thrown into chaos after computer outage
The world's largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. before it was lifted Wednesday morning.
Air Canada says U.S. travel problems due to FAA order affecting transborder flights
Air Canada is warning travellers check their flights before heading to the airport as troubles caused by a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused 'harm' to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
'She is alive': Sister of abducted Ont. woman says family is still hopeful 1 year later
The family of a woman who was snatched from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., nearly one year ago is still hopeful Elnaz Hajtamiri is still alive as the anniversary of abduction approaches.
Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians
The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.
Couple arrested after allegedly forgetting $11,000 worth of drugs in Ont. hotel room
A man and woman from Bracebridge, Ont. have been arrested after police say $11,000 worth of drugs were accidentally left in a Guelph hotel room.
Woman airlifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
Calgary
-
3 vehicles involved in train crash near Beiseker, Alta.
Beiseker RCMP, along with other emergency crews, are at the scene of a train crash involving at least three vehicles.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
Calgary flights delayed in U.S. as systems outage ground thousands of flights
If you're getting onto a flight Wednesday, you should check your flight status before you leave because a system outage is delaying flights, including here in Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman who fell prey to rental scam gets money back, thanks to a stranger's donation
A Saskatoon woman who was scammed for $1,450 while trying to rent a basement suite in November has gotten her money back, thanks to the generosity of someone she's never met.
-
Residential snow removal could take up to two months: City of Saskatoon
Saskatoon city workers will start clearing snow from graded residential streets on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
Saskatoon man faces seven counts of fraud for series of grandparent scams
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a series of family / grandparent scams.
Regina
-
Weyburn area school division employee charged with sexual assault: police
A school division employee in the Weyburn, Sask. area has been charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference, according to the Weyburn Police Service (WPS).
-
'Unexpected storm': Emails detail Regina police response to James Smith rampage
A report of a suspect vehicle in Saskatchewan's capital hours after a stabbing rampage on a First Nation some 300 kilometres away suddenly pulled city officers into the investigation and kept residents on edge for days.
-
Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February
Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.
Atlantic
-
Seeking solutions: Nova Scotia woman's ER death prompts health-care debate
The death of a mother at a Nova Scotia hospital following an hours-long wait in the emergency room is sparking debate about what changes need to be made to prevent a future tragedy.
-
Weather statement issued for New Brunswick ahead of Friday storm
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the province of New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.
-
Protesters to gather in Halifax over 'mishandling' of missing teen’s case
A group of protesters is expected to gather in Halifax Wednesday afternoon to bring attention to the disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman almost a year after he was reported missing.
Toronto
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds his first news conference of 2023
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will hold his first media availability of the new year on Wednesday.
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?
Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'
-
Popular Ontario driving school promises to make changes after investigation raises questions
A popular school that trains ride-sharing drivers under a City of Toronto framework is promising improvements after a CTV News investigation raised questions about online-only courses.
Montreal
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal West Island apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
Crown opens case against Quebec man accused of kidnapping N.Y. couple
The Quebec man accused of kidnapping a couple in their 70s from New York state was back in court Tuesday for the start of his trial.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Big winter storm expected for Quebec for end of the week
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread special weather statements, warning of the potential for heavy snow for much of the province and a mixed bag of precipitation for some.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport warns passengers to check flight status as U.S. flights grounded
The Ottawa airport is warning passengers to check their flight status as a computer outage caused flights in the U.S. to be grounded Wednesday.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa at highest level since summer
Wastewater monitoring of the main three respiratory viruses affecting the health-care system show a rise in COVID-19, a decline in influenza, and a steady rate of RSV in Ottawa.
-
Seven firefighters from the Ottawa-Gatineau region splitting $1 million lottery prize
A group of seven firefighters from around the Ottawa-Gatineau region are splitting a $1 million lottery prize.
Kitchener
-
Dozens turn out for Victoria Park rally in support of people experiencing homelessness
Around three dozen people gathered in Victoria Park Wednesday morning in hopes of keeping several tents standing on Roos Island. It comes after the City of Kitchener issued notices saying it would remove some tents that it determined were abandoned.
-
Staff at Kitchener youth homeless shelter alarmed over dramatic increase in unwanted visitors
Staff at the Region of Waterloo’s only youth homeless shelter are concerned after they say there were 22 incidents of unwanted adults on their property in the month of December.
-
Kraken concern: Waterloo-Wellington public health experts weigh in on new sub-variant
The latest offshoot of the virus that causes COVID-19 is cause for caution, according to public health experts — and it has a fitting nickname to go along with that message.
Northern Ontario
-
Downtown Sudbury mall closed after electrical fire at day spa
The Elm Place mall in downtown Sudbury, formerly known as the Rainbow Centre, is closed and remains without power after a fire Wednesday morning.
-
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused 'harm' to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
-
One killed in Hwy. 11 crash Tuesday near Kirkland Lake
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 11 near Kirkland Lake.
Winnipeg
-
Man's death at rural Manitoba railway crossing prompts calls for safety changes
The death of a man killed in a weekend train collision has prompted calls for more safety features at rural railway crossings.
-
New Flyer lays off 30 workers from Winnipeg facilities
About 30 workers were laid off from the New Flyer facilities in Winnipeg.
-
FAA system outage impacting flights at Winnipeg airport
A computer outage at the Federation Aviation Administration (FAA) is causing flight delays in the United States on Wednesday, and is having an impact on departures at the Winnipeg airport
Vancouver
-
Shooting in Surrey sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries: RCMP
One person is in hospital with serious injuries following an early morning shooting in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday.
-
Man accused of shooting pellet gun at first responders in DTES released from custody
Vancouver police say the man they believe is responsible for shooting a pellet gun at first responders working in the Downtown Eastside on Sunday night has been released from custody.
-
Hopes high in B.C. as China lifts border rules, but tourism recovery may take months
B.C.'s hospitality industry is expecting a spike in tourism from China, after its government on Sunday lifted pandemic restrictions that had curtailed foreign travel for three years.
Vancouver Island
-
CRD's proposed goose cull receives support from farmers, bird advocates
Ask farmers on Vancouver Island and many will tell you, geese are their biggest problem. "It’s just devastating," said Terry Mitchell, owner of Mitchell’s Farm in Central Saanich.
-
RCMP searching for 'armed and dangerous' offender in Port Alberni, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a wanted man who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
-
RCMP looking to ID woman who drove into side of Nanaimo gas station
Mounties are looking to identify a woman who allegedly drove her vehicle into the side of a gas station in Nanaimo, B.C., causing significant damage.