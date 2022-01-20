Josh Classen's forecast: Another round of freezing rain

Another round of freezing rain in Edmonton and surrounding areas this morning.

Freezing rain warnings are in place for areas from the Peace Country southeast to Edmonton and Vegreville regions.

This doesn't look like it'll be as heavy and steady as what we saw Monday in Edmonton.

It should be lighter rain and "spottier."

We could also see a few scattered showers in the region this afternoon AND there's a slight risk of a few flurries blowing through late tonight.

Temperatures will climb above 0 C, but that probably won't happen until early this afternoon.

AND...that thaw won't last for too long.

We're back below 0 C by early Friday morning and temperatures will drop to around -10 C Friday afternoon.

THEN...a longer-lasting warm spell kicks off on Saturday with daytime highs above 0 C Saturday and Sunday and early next week.

Precipitation Outlook:

Freezing rain this morning - possibly mixed with some wet snow.

70% chance of a few showers this afteroon.

30% chance of a few flurries tonight.

60% chance of wet snow Friday night/early Saturday - 2 to 4 cm possible.

***On another note: It sounds like the upgraded Carvel radar will be in service Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. Periods of freezing rain this morning.

Sunny breaks and a 70% chance of a few scattered showers in the area this afteroon.

Noon: -3

5pm: 3

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few flurries in the area.

9pm: 2

Friday - Mostly cloudy. Temperature falling.

Morning: -4

Afternoon: -10

60% chance of wet snow in the evening/overnight.

Temperature rising overnight.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 2

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 0​