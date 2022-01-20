Josh Classen's forecast: Another round of freezing rain
Another round of freezing rain in Edmonton and surrounding areas this morning.
Freezing rain warnings are in place for areas from the Peace Country southeast to Edmonton and Vegreville regions.
This doesn't look like it'll be as heavy and steady as what we saw Monday in Edmonton.
It should be lighter rain and "spottier."
We could also see a few scattered showers in the region this afternoon AND there's a slight risk of a few flurries blowing through late tonight.
Temperatures will climb above 0 C, but that probably won't happen until early this afternoon.
AND...that thaw won't last for too long.
We're back below 0 C by early Friday morning and temperatures will drop to around -10 C Friday afternoon.
THEN...a longer-lasting warm spell kicks off on Saturday with daytime highs above 0 C Saturday and Sunday and early next week.
Precipitation Outlook:
Freezing rain this morning - possibly mixed with some wet snow.
70% chance of a few showers this afteroon.
30% chance of a few flurries tonight.
60% chance of wet snow Friday night/early Saturday - 2 to 4 cm possible.
***On another note: It sounds like the upgraded Carvel radar will be in service Monday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mostly cloudy. Periods of freezing rain this morning.
Sunny breaks and a 70% chance of a few scattered showers in the area this afteroon.
Noon: -3
5pm: 3
Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few flurries in the area.
9pm: 2
Friday - Mostly cloudy. Temperature falling.
Morning: -4
Afternoon: -10
60% chance of wet snow in the evening/overnight.
Temperature rising overnight.
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 6
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance rain/snow mix.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 4
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 2
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 0
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another round of freezing rain
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada Post employees may be sent home if they choose to wear an N95 mask
Canada Post workers risk being sent home from work if they wear masks other than ones issued by the corporation, even if their masks are an upgrade in safety.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce easing of COVID-19 restrictions
Premier Doug Ford is set to announce Ontario’s plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions put in place earlier this month.
We can't stop our planet's next mass extinction event, researchers say
Not only is Earth in the middle of its next mass extinction event, but it may be too late to undo the harm inflicted upon the planet’s species, one study suggests.
Five Canadians sign open letter from global millionaires urging taxes on the rich
A group of some of the world’s wealthiest individuals – including five Canadians – have signed onto an open letter calling on the richest among them to pay their fair share in taxes.
'Bitcoin widow' sounds off on accusations, the missing millions and her new book
Jennifer Robertson, the widow of QuadrigaCX CEO Gerald Cotten, is speaking out about persistent allegations that her husband is still alive, investors’ missing millions and the new book she’s written to set the record straight.
Prince Andrew's Twitter account deleted, days after royal loses military titles and charities
Prince Andrew's Twitter account has been deleted, days after the Queen stripped him of his honorary military titles and charities.
Cannabis use impacts cognitive ability beyond intoxication: study
A new study has found that cannabis use can lead to 'acute cognitive impairments' that may continue well beyond the period of intoxication.
Pig kidneys transplanted into brain-dead human donor in new study
For the first time, scientists have successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into the body of a brain-dead human, an important step toward animal organs potentially becoming viable for transplants to save human lives in the future, something that could help address organ shortages worldwide.
Inflation: These items saw the largest price increases in Canada
On Wednesday, Statistics Canada reported that the annual pace of inflation climbed in December at a rate that hasn't been seen in 30 years. CTVNews.ca looked at the consumer items that saw the largest year-over-year increases in prices.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
The number of Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 rose to 1,101 on Wednesday, the sixth highest total of the pandemic.
-
CAPP projects $6B jump in investment in Canadian oil and natural gas in 2022
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says rapid growth in global demand for natural gas and oil will see the trend of significant investment in the sector continue for the second straight year.
-
Family of 6 mistakenly targeted in Calgary home invasion
A Calgary family of six is recovering after being terrorized during an armed home invasion that targeted the wrong residence.
Saskatoon
-
One person dead, man arrested as Saskatoon police investigate incident in Caswell Hill
One person is dead and a man has been arrested near the scene of an incident in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
-
'Like a tsunami had hit': Saskatoon woman pleas for return of father's ashes and guitar
A Saskatoon woman hopes some sentimental items — including her father's ashes — will be returned after they were stolen from her condo.
-
Saskatoon mechanic wants people to be 'more diligent' about possible COVID-19 contamination when dropping off their cars
A Saskatoon mechanic believes he caught COVID-19 earlier this month by entering and working in vehicles “littered” with used face masks.
Regina
-
Unsettled weekend on tap with chance of snow, freezing rain
Temperatures warm up as another storm system moves in on Thursday.
-
Expert witness testifies on proper medical procedures in Sylvester Ukabam trial
The sexual assault trial of a former Regina doctor continued on Wednesday when an expert witness took the stand to speak on the proper procedural and examination practices of a gastroenterologist.
-
City spent more than $83K for temporary employee COVID-19 tests
A COVID-19 report presented at Regina city council Wednesday, shows the city spent $83,200 from October to mid-November.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier reports three deaths, 256 Nova Scotians in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday
Nova Scotia health officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
'This by far has been the worst wave. Period': Saint John, N.B. ER nurse describes life on the frontlines
A registered nurse at the Saint John Regional Hospital’s emergency department, Amanda Cormier, can describe what’s going on behind hospital doors.
-
No takers on quiz show question on Prince Edward Island
"What is Prince Edward Island?" Apparently, the brainiac competitors on Wednesday's airing of "Jeopardy!" and its all-time winningest champion host have no idea.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce easing of COVID-19 restrictions
Premier Doug Ford is set to announce Ontario’s plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions put in place earlier this month.
-
Homicide detectives investigating after male, female found dead inside car in Brampton
Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a male and female who were found with obvious signs of trauma in a vehicle in Brampton early this morning.
-
We can't stop our planet's next mass extinction event, researchers say
Not only is Earth in the middle of its next mass extinction event, but it may be too late to undo the harm inflicted upon the planet’s species, one study suggests.
Montreal
-
Quebec truckers protest against COVID-19 vaccination requirements
Quebec truckers who disagree with mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 are planning to demonstrate on Jan. 28.
-
Leaving your spouse? Here's a trick for how to share custody of your pets
If you're the parent of a fur baby thinking of leaving your spouse, you may want to consider the kind of custody agreement you're willing to live with, with your soon-to-be-ex.
-
Anti-corruption squad in Quebec investigating 'large number' of fake vaccine passports
Quebec’s anti-corruption squad says they are investigating 'various fraudulent schemes' to make and distribute fake vaccine passports in the province and are warning the people involved could face serious criminal charges.
Ottawa
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce easing of COVID-19 restrictions
Premier Doug Ford is set to announce Ontario’s plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions put in place earlier this month.
-
Ottawa firefighters battle two early morning house fires
Ottawa firefighters battled a pair of house fires in the early morning hours of Thursday.
-
Bylaw officers bury Ottawa motorists with tickets during 24-hour winter parking ban
The city of Ottawa issued a 24-hour on-street parking ban between 7 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday to allow crews to clear roads after 48 cm of snow fell.
Kitchener
-
Driver in critical condition after crash between minivan and transport truck
One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a minivan and transport truck near Elmira.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce easing of COVID-19 restrictions
Premier Doug Ford is set to announce Ontario’s plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions put in place earlier this month.
-
Local restaurants preparing to reopen ahead of provincial announcement
With the province expected to make an announcement Thursday morning regarding loosening COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants in Waterloo Region are preparing to welcoming customers back inside.
Northern Ontario
-
Silence at the salon: A new trend
There is a new trend in the personal care industry, offering silent appointments for clients who want to relax and not hold a conversation.
-
Scammers keep finding ways to drain gift cards
Canadians spend billions of dollars on gift cards each year and for the most part they're used successfully without any issues, but occasionally some gift cards turn up empty.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce easing of COVID-19 restrictions
Premier Doug Ford is set to announce Ontario’s plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions put in place earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
'I thought it was a joke': Canada Post employee sent home for wearing N95 mask instead of company-provided cloth or disposable mask
A Winnipeg man who works for Canada Post as a mail carrier said he was sent home for the type of mask he was wearing, despite it being better than the company's masks.
-
'I'm scared she's going to die': Family concerned over non-COVID-19 emergency treatment at St. Boniface Hospital
A medical emergency that sent one Winnipeg woman to the St. Boniface Hospital has left her family with concerns after they said she has now spent three days alone waiting for surgery.
-
Reimer calls findings from COVID fog study 'alarming'
The medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force said a new study on COVID fog out of New York’s Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory is “alarming.”
Vancouver
-
Vancouver mayor says the city is safe despite recent violent crimes
The mayor of Vancouver is reassuring the public the city is safe despite what appears to be a rise in violent crimes.
-
Man who stole thousands of dollars in mail, packages from his neighbours facing charges: RCMP
RCMP say they are recommending charges against a man who stole $5,000 worth of mail and packages from his neighbours.
-
'Extremely disgusting': Rat spotted near food in UBC cafeteria
UBC students in line for dinner at one of the school’s cafeterias were greeted by an unwelcome guest this week.
Vancouver Island
-
30% student absenteeism pushes South Island school to the brink
Many families are relieved to have their kids back at school, but after just eight days back, it's already clear that in person learning may not last at all schools across Vancouver Island.
-
'Clearly there is something wrong': Vancouver Island family doctor crisis deepens as thousands lose medical care
The new year brought bad news for the mayor of View Royal, B.C., and about 4,500 other newly abandoned medical patients.
-
Victoria man's disappearance 'completely out of character,' wife says
It's been nine days since Ian Indridson, 54, walked out the door of his home in Victoria and didn't return.