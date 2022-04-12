Josh Classen's forecast: April chill lingers all week

Sunny breaks and sub-zero temperatures with a bit of a breeze in Edmonton today.

Wind shouldn't be AS strong as the past few days.

But, 15-20 km/h wind is enough to generate wind chills in the -15 to -20 C range this morning.

It'll be feeling like -10 with wind chill this afternoon. The actual temperature should get to around -4.

We had a few flurries moved through the Edmonton region overnight and early this morning.

Western AB will continue to see some flurries/light snow today.

The Edmonton region is done with snow for a few days. The chill is sticking around all week though.

Daytime highs will be in the -2 to -6 range today, tomorrow and Thursday.

Morning lows in the -9 to -13 range through to the end of the week.

The long-range outlook does have some warmer temperatures for next week.

Highs should be in the 5 to 10 degree range by early in the week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind: N 15-20 km/h

Wind chill in the -15 to -20 range this morning and near -10 this afternoon.

High: -4

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Wind easing.

9pm: -6

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind: N 10-15 km/h

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -5

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afteroon High: -3

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -1

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 1

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3