Josh Classen's forecast: Back above 0 C for a few days
Edmonton's streak of "warm" weather was broken Tuesday. But, we'll start a new (but short) streak today.
The city had five consecutive days with afternoon highs in the 5 to 7 C range from Thursday to Monday. Then...just -2.5 C for a high Tuesday as the cooler air that WAS sitting east of the city dropped in.
But, it was above 0 C just 50-100 km west of Edmonton Tuesday afternoon and that warmer air is moving in back in today.
Temperatures should get to the 5-9 C range for highs across the area today and Thursday.
AND...sunny skies with light wind.
The pattern starts to change late Thursday. A low-pressure system moving across the north will bring some clouds and flurries/light snow to northern Alberta Thursday.
In the Edmonton region, there's a chance of seeing a few pockets of precipitation push through Thursday night. It doesn't look like there's much moisture, but we might see a couple scattered flurries.
Some of the models are indicating a slight risk of freezing rain Thursday night/EARLY Friday morning. I'm skeptical. But, it's worth keeping an eye on and you can consider this an early heads-up to check road conditions Friday before heading out.
There's a better chance of some flurries or light snow through the morning/midday hours Friday. It still isn't looking like this will be a significant dump of snow. But, there might be a little bit of accumulation on snow-covered surfaces.
The other factor is the temperature drop. It's not going to get FREEZING COLD. But, we'll see daytime high slip to around 0 C Friday, just slightly above 0 C Saturday and a few degrees below 0 C on Sunday.
So...enjoy the warm and melty conditions today and Thursday. It'll cool a bit through the weekend before another warm-up Tuesday/Wednesday next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mainly sunny.
High: 7
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 1
Thursday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing cloud in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 7
40% chance of flurries in the evening/overnight and a slight risk of freezing rain.
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 0
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 2
Sunday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: -2
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: 0
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Back above 0 C for a few days
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China and Russia: A long, complicated friendship
Chinese leader Xi Jinping just concluded a three-day visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a warm affair in which the two men praised each other and spoke of a profound friendship. It's a high point in a complicated, centuries-long relationship.
'I'm a Canadian': MP named in foreign interference report speaks out, refutes claims
The Liberal MP who allegedly benefitted from Chinese election interference is speaking out against the report, categorically stating the foreign government did not help him in his nomination campaign.
Doctors expected to testify in Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial
More witnesses are expected to testify on Wednesday in a trial about a 2016 ski crash between Gwyneth Paltrow and a retired Utah man suing her and claiming her recklessness left him with lasting injuries and brain damage.
5 remain missing as rescuers continue search through wreckage of Old Montreal fire
The search for victims continues in Old Montreal Wednesday, nearly a week after a major fire left at least two dead and five missing. Rescuers are slowly but surely combing through the historic building, which contained multiple illegal Airbnb units at the time of the fire.
Calgary doctor performs spine surgery on conscious patient
Last month, Dr. Michael Yang, a spine surgeon at Foothills Medical Centre, performed a discectomy to remove the damaged part of a herniated disc in the spine, on a patient who was wide awake.
Don't assume U.S. minds are made up about Safe Third Country treaty: Canada's envoy
President Joe Biden's administration is not dismissing out of hand the idea of renegotiating the bilateral 2004 treaty that governs the flow of asylum seekers across its northern border, says Canada's ambassador to the U.S.
Shake Shack to come to Canada in 2024 with first location set for Toronto
Canadians with a hankering for Shake Shack's juicy burgers soon won't have to cross the border to satisfy their cravings. Toronto-based private investment firms Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. announced plans Wednesday to bring the U.S. fast food giant to Canada.
So many doctors are being driven away by Idaho abortion ban that this hospital can't deliver babies anymore
An Idaho hospital has announced that it will no longer be able to deliver babies because the state’s near-total abortion ban — one of the most extreme in the U.S. — has driven so many doctors away.
'A very, very difficult odour': Senate adjourns early after foul smell in the building disrupts proceedings
The Senate adjourned early on Tuesday afternoon after a foul smell in the building caused headaches in the chamber and disrupted proceedings.
Calgary
-
Early morning fire rips through 2 northeast Calgary homes
Two homes in the northeast neighbourhood of Falconridge sustained significant damage in a Wednesday morning fire.
-
Protest takes fight over Calgary school's name to the school board's steps
Students and community members gathered in protest outside the Calgary Board of Education Centre Tuesday morning, calling for the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald name from a northwest junior high school.
-
Flames bounce back with 5-1 victory over Ducks
Tyler Toffoli had three assists, Calgary scored twice on the power play and the Flames bounced back from a six-goal loss one night earlier with a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Here's what we could see in the 2023-24 provincial budget
The long awaited 2023-24 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for next year.
-
Sask. doctor charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend
A Nipawin doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to criminally harassing his ex-girlfriend.
-
Sask. RCMP warn of man at 'high risk' to breach youth-related release conditions
Saskatchewan RCMP say a 45-year-old man in the Maidstone area is "at high risk to breach conditions involving youth."
Regina
-
Here's what we could see in the 2023-24 provincial budget
The long awaited 2023-24 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for next year.
-
'Not ideal for anyone': Regina Public Schools to move 200 students from Harbour Landing School
The Regina Public School Board has endorsed the school division’s proposal to have 200 students change schools next year.
-
Regina ranked the 2nd most affordable Canadian city for first time homeowners: study
Regina was ranked as the second most affordable city for first time home buyers, according to a study conducted by real estate firm Edmonton Homes.
Atlantic
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Transportation Safety Board to report on 2020 scallop vessel sinking off Nova Scotia
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says in a report released today that a scallop dragger that sank off Nova Scotia should have been tested for stability, given major changes made to the boat.
-
'Violence is a workplace hazard for teachers': Parents, expert concerned about rising violence in N.S. schools
The stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., is hitting many parents hard.
-
Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Dozens of Shake Shack locations are coming to Canada
Shake Shack’s infamous crinkle-cut fries are coming to Canada.
-
Ontario couple en route to India forced to turn back due to document issue
An Ontario couple's trip to India was cut short over an issue with their visa documents.
-
Premier Ford to make announcement in Oakville, Ont.
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Oakville, Ont. Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
5 remain missing as rescuers continue search through wreckage of Old Montreal fire
The search for victims continues in Old Montreal Wednesday, nearly a week after a major fire left at least two dead and five missing. Rescuers are slowly but surely combing through the historic building, which contained multiple illegal Airbnb units at the time of the fire.
-
'Bricks versus bodies': Father agonizes over pace of recovery efforts in old Montreal fire
As the search for victims of a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal stretched into its fifth day on Tuesday, friends and family members are getting frustrated with the pace of the investigation and lack of answers.
-
Quebec budget 2023-2024: Here are the highlights
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here are the road closures to expect when U.S. President Biden visits Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has released its list of road closures for the presidential motorcade and visit, starting Thursday when Biden arrives and ending Friday night after his departure.
-
Via Rail apologizes after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa train station
Via Rail is apologizing after a Muslim man was told he couldn't pray at the Ottawa train station.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Icy conditions expected in Ottawa tonight
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for mixed precipitation and icy conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
'I was so concerned': Officer who fatally shot Beau Baker testifies at inquest
The second day of the inquest into a fatal police shooting saw a number of people who knew 20-year-old Beau Baker leading up to his death testify, including with the police officer who shot him.
-
Plan to demolish affordable units for funeral home expansion draws criticism
One Kitchener city councillor described a decision from Tuesday night’s meeting as one of the hardest he has had to make in his 12 years at city hall.
-
Two officers injured, 232 charges laid by WRPS during Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day weekend
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says its officers laid 232 charges and arrested 18 people in connection to the large St. Patrick’s Day street party in Waterloo’s university district.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Doug Ford sports new look after miscommunication with barber at Walmart
Doug Ford said a misunderstanding with a barber led to the shortest haircut he's ever had.
-
Worst place in Canada for bed bugs has been revealed
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
Winnipeg
-
'Everything was lost': Manitoba business owner victim of Instagram hack
A Winnipeg business owner is reminding others to be careful online after her social media accounts were hacked over the weekend.
-
'Full, full, full': parents left frustrated over lack of swimming lesson spots
Frustrated and left with few options – that's how many Winnipeg parents were feeling Tuesday after they couldn't get their kids into swimming lessons.
-
Major risk of flooding on Red River this spring, predicts Manitoba government
There is a major risk of flooding on the Red River this spring, according to Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre
Vancouver
-
Facebook Marketplace scammer asking for deposits, taking off with the cash, Vancouver business owner warns
The owner of a vintage furniture store in Vancouver’s Chinatown is warning about a Facebook Marketplace scammer who’s asking buyers for deposits and taking off with the cash.
-
‘It felt so surreal’: 18-year-old speaks out after being kicked out of SZA concert in Vancouver
An 18-year-old who got kicked out of the SZA concert in Vancouver on Sunday is pushing back against claims by Rogers Arena that he was removed after being repeatedly asked to stop dancing in the aisles.
-
Fears that 'foreign interference' investigations could stoke anti-Asian sentiment
Concerns are being raised that a probe into potential interference by China in Canadian elections could lead to more anti-Asian racism.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mother who sexually assaulted 15-year-old boy wins reduced sentence on appeal
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has reduced the prison sentence of a Greater Victoria mother who was found guilty of luring and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
-
Man who allegedly held knife to person's throat arrested after string of robberies in Victoria
Victoria police say they arrested a man suspected of robbing and injuring several people with a knife in the downtown area last week.
-
Victoria high school robotics team grateful for support as fundraising continues
A Victoria high school robotics team has raised about a quarter of the money they'll need to be able to compete in an international competition in Texas next month.