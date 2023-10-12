Josh Classen's forecast: Back to sunshine for a few days
Warmer-than-average temperatures will stick around right through the weekend in Edmonton and across most of central and northern Alberta.
AND...we'll get some clearing in the Edmonton region this morning, giving way to sunny skies for this afternoon.
Clear skies are also in the forecast for Friday and most of Saturday.
I think we'll probably see a few clouds Saturday afternoon (but still more sun than cloud).
The clear skies on Saturday are good news for anyone wanting to check out the solar eclipse.
It'll only be a partial eclipse in Edmonton and area. If you're interested, the Telus World of Science Edmonton and the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada are gathering at TWoSE Saturday morning and will have equipment set up for some free, safe viewing.
The eclipse will occur from approx 9:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
Please do not stare directly at the sun. Don't try to view the eclipse with a naked eye.
There are special "solar eclipse glasses" available online or in the TWOSE gift shop. Or, you can build a "pinhole projector."
Daytime highs will be in the 14 to 17 C range today through Monday.
We might get some rain on Tuesday, so I've dropped the forecast high to 11 C for that day. If it doesn't rain...we're probably a couple degrees warmer.
Aside from that, daytime highs are expected to be in the low to mid teens through to the end of next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny this afternoon.
High: 16
Tonight - Mostly cloudy.
9pm: 11
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 15
Saturday - Mainly sunny. (Partial solar eclipse from 10am-Noon)
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 15
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 16
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 15
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 12
