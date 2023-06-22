Josh Classen's forecast: Back to the 20s for the rest of June

It's been a tale of two months in Edmonton.

The first 13 days hit 20 C 12 times and had an average high of 27 C.

The past eight days have only hit 20 C once and have an average high of 16 C.

We also only had 8 mm of rain in the first 13 days (all of that on the 13th), while the past eight days have had 142 mm.

It looks like we've turned a corner with temperatures as daytime highs should be in the 20s for the rest of the month.

But, it'll remain somewhat unsettled and that means there's a risk of some scattered showers or thunderstorms for most of the next five or six days.

We won't see another day of heavy, steady rain.

However...the evenings will likely feature some hit and miss precipitation.

Sunshine this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies for this afternoon.

Northern Alberta gets some showers and thunderstorms today with a risk of late-afternoon severe thunderstorms in the northwest.

Most (possibly all) of that activity will break down as it drops south towards the Edmonton region.

But, there's a risk of a shower late this evening/overnight and possibly early Friday morning.

Most of Friday will be under a "mix of sun and cloud." THEN...a chance of some scattered showers/thunderstorms in the evening.

Saturday's looking sunny for much of the day. But, we can't rule out an evening shower or thunderstorm.

AND...after some sun in the morning Sunday, a few showers may work their way into the Edmonton region in the afternoon.

It's a similar setup for much of central and north-central Alberta for Friday and the weekend with western Alberta getting a higher probability of precipitation and the eastern edge getting a lower probability.

Daytime highs will get to the low to mid 20s through the weekend and into early next week with a good chance of some upper 20s towards the end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 22

Tonight - Increasing cloud this evening. 30% chance of a shower overnight.

9pm: 19

Friday - 30% chance of a shower early in the morning. Then...a Mix of sun & cloud.

60% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon/evening.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds. Slight risk of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Sunday - Morning sun. Increasing cloud with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24