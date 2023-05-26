Josh Classen's forecast: Back to the 20s for the weekend

After two days of "average" temperatures in Edmonton, it looks like we'll close the month with a string of warmer-than-average days.

That starts with an afternoon high of 22 or 23 C today.

Then...mid-20 daytime highs for Saturday through Monday.

The weekend and next week also feature several chances for precipitation in central and north-central AB, including the Edmonton area.

We'll stay sunny in the city today (maybe just a bit of haze lingering). Further west, some showers and thunderstorms will develop in the foothills this afternoon.

Partly cloudy and probably dry through the day Saturday in the Edmonton area.

BUT...there's a slight risk of a scattered shower popping up in the afternoon.

Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity on Saturday will be in northwestern and western Alberta.

Sunday evening is the most likely timeframe for showers/thunderstorms in the Edmonton region.

We'll likely see some widespread thunderstorms starting in the northwest Sunday afternoon and then moving ESE into the evening hours.

Can't rule out the potential for some severe storms with large hail and powerful wind gusts.

Both Monday and Tuesday also feature a chance of some scattered late-day precipitation.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

High: 22

Tonight - Mostly clear.

9pm: 18

Saturday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Monday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25