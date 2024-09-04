Josh Classen's forecast: Brief cool down ahead of more September heat

September started with two consecutive 30+ days and there's another string of 30-degree days coming.

After hitting highs of 30.6 C on Sunday, Sept. 1 & 31.5 C on Monday, Sept. 2...we "cooled" to a high of 24 C on Tuesday.

(Side note: that 31.5 C on Monday was a JUST short of the the record of high of 31.6 C from 2022.)

We'll "cool" even further today. Temperatures should top out around 21 C this afternoon.

We're back to the mid 20s Thursday afternoon and then the heat streak begins.

Daytime highs from 28 to 32 C are likely for Friday through Tuesday.

There's a decent chance that we could go five consecutive days of 30.0 C or hotter.

Record highs are possible for Friday-Monday.

I think we probably end up just short of the record highs on most of those days. But, we'll be close. Sunday looks to have the best shot at setting a new record.

After this morning's clouds clear out midday, it's sunny for the rest of the week and coming weekend.

An upper ridge is building in and that'll keep us clear and hot through to the end of the weekend.

Looking LONG range: The heat breaks around Wednesday of next week. Afternoon highs should slip back into the low to mid 20s for the back half of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Morning clouds. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 21

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 16

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 25

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 30

**record: 31.1 - 1934

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 31

**record: 32.2 - 2017

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 31

**record: 30.3 - 1981

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 30

**record: 32.9 - 1981