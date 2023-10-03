Josh Classen's forecast: Brief mid-week cooldown looms

We'll get one more day in the mid-teens in Edmonton. After hitting highs of 14 C and 16 C Sunday and Monday, we should be right around 15 C in the city this afternoon.

By Friday, we'll get back into some warm air.

But...temperatures will take a tumble Wednesday/Thursday.

Sunny with a few clouds in the Edmonton region today, any fog patches in the region will burn off by mid-morning.

An area of low pressure will slide across northern Alberta tonight, bring showers to much of central and northern Alberta.

Edmonton and area's best chance for precipitation comes late tonight/overnight and early Wednesday morning.

We'll get some sun breaking through the clouds in the afternoon and wind will become the big issue. Gusts in the 40-50 km/h range are likely (possibly even stronger at times).

East-central Alberta looks like it'll get the brunt of the strongest wind speeds with gusts in the 60-80 km/h range Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will slip to the 12 C range for a high Wednesday (feeling cooler with the wind).

Thursday's shaping up to be the coolest day of the week with a high in the 8 to 10 C range and probably still breezy (but not as gusty as Wednesday).

There's a frost risk Thursday morning and Friday morning.

BUT...warm air starts to push back in through the day Friday.

An upper ridge settles in just in time for the Thanksgiving long weekend and temperatures should top out near 20 C Friday through Monday.

That ridge also means more sun than cloud for Friday and the weekend.

So...a nice, average early-October day today.

THEN...get through two cool and windy days Wednesday/Thursday and enjoy the big warming trend for Friday and the long weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 15

Tonight - Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers overnight.

9pm: 10

Wednesday - 40% chance of a shower early in the morning, then a Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind becoming NW 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range midday and through the afternoon.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 12

Thursday - Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 9

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 21