Josh Classen's forecast: Chilly and breezy with some sun

The end of the cold spell is almost here. AND...once it ends...milder conditions should prevail through to late March.

By that point, the likelihood of highs in the -10s and lows in the -20s significantly diminishes.

BUT...we might hit -20 C one last time late tonight.

Temperatures will hold steady in the -12 C range through most of the day today.

It's breezy this morning (NW 20-30) and we're getting wind chill near -20 C.

By this afternoon, the wind should back off.

Temperatures really start to tumble after 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. and we'll hit a low of about -21 C around 2 a.m. Friday.

THEN...some warmer air begins to move in.

We'll still be chilly Friday morning with temperatures in the minus teens.

But, Edmonton and area should get to around zero by late afternoon.

Northern Alberta has a good chance of seeing some snow on Friday.

There might be a few spots that pick up 2 to 5 cm. But, for most areas, it should just be a light snowfall.

Edmonton and area may see a few scattered flurries, with little or no accumulation.

Sunny, with a high in the 3 C or 4 C range for Edmonton Saturday and we'll be in the 1 C to 6 C range for highs next week.

But first - we'll take a quick step back on Sunday. Temperatures slightly cooler (high near -3 C).

More importantly, there'll be a band of snow across central and/or north-central Alberta.

Right now, it's too early to tell exactly where that'll set up OR where the heavier snow is going to hit.

So, I'm putting it at a 60 per cent chance of snow with amounts TBD.

This could be 1-2 cm OR it could be 5-10 cm.

We should know more tomorrow, but may not have a REALLY good handle on it until Saturday (unfortunately).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

Wind: NW 20-30 this morning. NW 10-15 this afternoon.

Wind chill near -20 this morning and in the minus teens this afternoon.

Temperature steady near -12 most of the day.

Noon: -12

3pm: -11

6pm: -13

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -18

Temperature falling to -21 overnight and then climbing in the early morning hours.

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few scattered flurries.

7am: -15

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 3

Daylight Saving Time Begins

Clocks "spring forward" one hour

Sunday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: -3

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -1

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3