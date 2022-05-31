Josh Classen's forecast: Chilly morning, warm and sunny afternoon

Temperatures stayed above 0 C in most of the Edmonton region this morning.

The official Blatchford weather station and all the other CTV stations around the city stayed four or five egrees above 0 C.

But, there are a few spots that slipped a degree or two below freezing and have some patchy frost.

EIA dipped to -1 C this morning, as did our CTV weather station on the edge of Windermere in southwest Edmonton.

Outside the city, most of central and west-central Alberta had morning temperatures in the +2 to -2 C range.

AND...It'll be another chilly morning on Wednesday, although most areas should be a degree or two warmer than this morning.

Sunny skies and light wind in Edmonton to start the day and that situation won't change much through the day.

Temperatures will climb to around 20 C this afternoon.

We should be sunny and into the low 20s for Wednesday/Thursday in the city.

There might be a BIT more of a breeze tomorrow, but nothing too significant.

The outlook for the weekend still has us warm and dry across most of central and northern Alberta.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny. Light wind.

High: 19

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 16

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22