Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing and cool, but a warming trend looms

A few more days of average temperatures in Edmonton and then we're back into some warmer air for the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Temperatures hit 12 C in the city Wednesday afternoon and we should be in the same range today and Friday.

But, Friday morning will be a lot closer to 0 C and Saturday morning still has a good chance to slip just below the freezing mark.

There remains some uncertainty with just HOW warm we'll get as a new upper ridge builds in through the long weekend.

I'm going to keep my forecast highs "near 20 C" for Sunday and Monday. It's possible we get a bit warmer, but low to mid 20s look less likely (as of now) than the 17 to 21 C range.

Rain moved through the Edmonton region overnight, but we'll be dry for the next four or five days.

The next chance of showers for Edmonton doesn't come until Wednesday of next week (or Tuesday night at the earliest).

Skies will be clearing this morning and we'll get some sun this afternoon.

More cloud cover pushes through overnight tonight and sticks around through the first half of the day Friday. Then, back to sun for Friday afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday should be sunny and then we'll get some increasing cloud through the day Monday.

Looking long range: After the long weekend, temperatures drop once again.

It doesn't appear we'll see a quick and dramatic drop. But, temperatures towards the end of next week should consistently be in the 6 to 11 C range for afternoon highs and in the 2 to -3 C degree range for morning lows.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Clearing this morning, then Mainly Sunny.

High: 12

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

Friday - Cloudy & breezy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 18

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 20

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 18