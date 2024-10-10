Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing and cool, but a warming trend looms
A few more days of average temperatures in Edmonton and then we're back into some warmer air for the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Temperatures hit 12 C in the city Wednesday afternoon and we should be in the same range today and Friday.
But, Friday morning will be a lot closer to 0 C and Saturday morning still has a good chance to slip just below the freezing mark.
There remains some uncertainty with just HOW warm we'll get as a new upper ridge builds in through the long weekend.
I'm going to keep my forecast highs "near 20 C" for Sunday and Monday. It's possible we get a bit warmer, but low to mid 20s look less likely (as of now) than the 17 to 21 C range.
Rain moved through the Edmonton region overnight, but we'll be dry for the next four or five days.
The next chance of showers for Edmonton doesn't come until Wednesday of next week (or Tuesday night at the earliest).
Skies will be clearing this morning and we'll get some sun this afternoon.
More cloud cover pushes through overnight tonight and sticks around through the first half of the day Friday. Then, back to sun for Friday afternoon.
Saturday and Sunday should be sunny and then we'll get some increasing cloud through the day Monday.
Looking long range: After the long weekend, temperatures drop once again.
It doesn't appear we'll see a quick and dramatic drop. But, temperatures towards the end of next week should consistently be in the 6 to 11 C range for afternoon highs and in the 2 to -3 C degree range for morning lows.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Clearing this morning, then Mainly Sunny.
High: 12
Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.
Friday - Cloudy & breezy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 13
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 15
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 18
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 20
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 18
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
U.S. Republicans condemn hurricane conspiracy theories spread by their own party
As U.S. officials struggle to push back against misinformation about natural disasters hitting the country, at least three congressional Republicans condemned conspiracy theories repeated by fellow members of their party.
Hurricane Milton plows across Florida, pounding cities and whipping up tornadoes. At least 4 dead
Hurricane Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, pounding cities with ferocious winds and rain, and whipping up a barrage of tornadoes. It caused at least four deaths and compounded the misery wrought by Helene while sparing Tampa a direct hit.
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
opinion Melania Trump reveals surprising pen pal friendship with King Charles III
In her column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about the pen friendship we didn't see coming, between Melania Trump, the former first lady of the United States, and King Charles III.
Twin boys born conjoined celebrate 1st birthday after separation surgery
Twin brothers who were born conjoined recently celebrated their first birthday after undergoing successful separation surgery.
Company must refund $1-million deposit after failing to complete West Vancouver home on time, court rules
A West Vancouver company has been ordered to repay a homebuyer's $1-million deposit after it failed to complete construction on the property in time.
Women say they were kicked off of Spirit Airlines flight for what they were wearing
Two Orange County women are speaking out after they say they were kicked off of a Spirit Airlines flight because of what they were wearing.
WATCH Lightning flashes seen from space as Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida
Timelapse video of satellite imagery shows an impressive number of lightning flashes over Florida as Category 3 Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Water-main valve installation will slow traffic at 9th Avenue, 1st Street S.E.
Calgary commuters can expect delays at 9th Avenue and 1st Street S.E. over several days.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Oct. 11 - 13)
10 things happening in Calgary this weekend.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mild start and warm ending for the Thanksgiving long weekend
As expected temperatures will moderate and return to more typical values for the next few days.
Lethbridge
-
Two Lethbridge family doctors shuttering practices at Campbell Clinic South
Thousands more Lethbridge residents will soon be without a family doctor.
-
Machete-wielding suspect who died in custody resisted arrest: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog says the Medicine Hat police officers who were involved in an in-custody death in August 2023 acted reasonably and with appropriate force in dealing with a suspect armed with a machete.
-
Drugs and nunchucks seized in Brocket traffic stop
Charges have been laid against a 44-year-old man following a traffic stop in Brocket, Piikani Nation RCMP said Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
'Was a really dumb mistake': Sask. Party MLA nominee apologizes for using racist slur
A Saskatchewan Party candidate publicly apologized on Wednesday after it was revealed that he used a racial slur in caucus offices a year and a half ago.
-
Overcapacity: Saskatoon ER worker says 'people would die' waiting for care in the event of a disaster
Healthcare workers rallied outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon Wednesday, advocating for better conditions in emergency rooms.
-
'I'm lucky where I'm at': Sask. woman intends to stay in Sarasota amid destructive Hurricane Milton
Milton is shaping up to be a monster of a storm, expected to strike Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the region.
Regina
-
RCMP searching for 2 suspects after armed robbery near Whitewood, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP say a larger police presence in Whitewood is related to a report of robbery with a firearm on Wednesday evening.
-
'Three years in the making': Regina city council approves preliminary funding plan for Lawson Aquatic Centre replacement
At the final meeting of this iteration of Regina City Council, a plan for how to pay for a new indoor aquatic facility that would replace Lawson Aquatic Centre was approved.
-
'I'm lucky where I'm at': Sask. woman intends to stay in Sarasota amid destructive Hurricane Milton
Milton is shaping up to be a monster of a storm, expected to strike Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the region.
Vancouver
-
Advance polls open in the B.C. election
The 2024 B.C. election officially kicks off Thursday morning as advance voting locations open their doors.
-
'I'm incredibly lucky': Man who stole Vancouver police cruiser hit cyclist
It all happened within a matter of seconds. Christopher Taylor was biking near an East Vancouver park on a leisurely Sunday morning when he looked left to see a police cruiser barrelling toward him.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Vancouver Island
-
Advance polls open in the B.C. election
The 2024 B.C. election officially kicks off Thursday morning as advance voting locations open their doors.
-
UVic PhD candidate working to bring first ever portable microplastics test kit to market
Abbas Motalebizadeh is a PhD candidate at the University of Victoria’s Mechanical Engineering Department and on Wednesday he was at the Victoria International Marina to test the Inner Harbour for microplastics.
-
Did John Rustad witness an overdose death on his way to the B.C. leaders' debate?
During the campaign, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad has repeatedly said people are "dying on the streets" in the province – and on Tuesday he claimed to have witnessed that very thing in downtown Vancouver while he was on his way to the leaders' debate.
Toronto
-
Police investigating after one person found dead at Brampton home
Peel Regional Police say homicide detectives have been notified after a person was found dead at a home in Brampton last night.
-
Canada's 'sluggish' housing market in recovery mode following interest rate cuts, Royal LePage forecast predicts
Royal LePage’s latest housing market forecast predicts a real estate rebound that will see Canada’s “sluggish” markets in recovery mode by spring following a third straight interest rate cut.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal needs a French-language and Francophonie office: committee
The City of Montreal's French-language committee wants a French-language office established to promote and increase the use of the language in the metropolis.
-
Minister confident of turning the tide on mental health in Quebec
Although he acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to be done in mental health, Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant is confident that he has succeeded in reversing the trend.
-
Old Montreal fire: another building owned by same landlord shot at overnight
Three young people aged 17, 19 and 20 were arrested after shots were fired late on Tuesday near Old Montreal.
Atlantic
-
'Never seen anything like this': Maritimer living in Florida describes aftermath of Milton
Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, among those assessing the damage in its aftermath is former CTV Atlantic employee and Maritimer Eric Bungay.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
-
Man, woman from British Columbia die in Cape Breton crash
A man and woman from British Columbia died in a two-vehicle crash in Baddeck Inlet, N.S., on Monday evening.
Winnipeg
-
WSD apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
-
New bill to regulate sale of machetes, other long-bladed weapons in Manitoba
A bill restricting the sale of long-bladed weapons was introduced in Manitoba Wednesday by Justice Minister Matt Wiebe.
-
Manitobans could soon be paying more for natural gas
Manitobans could be paying more for natural gas in the future.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo issues 900 fines for failing to pay the fare in one month
The transit service conducted a fare compliance blitz between September 3 and 30, with 12 fare inspectors "active across the transit network, enforcing fare regulations," OC Transpo said.
-
Ottawa public school board shuffling teachers as it deals with 1,100 student drop in elementary enrolment
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) says enrolment was 1,130 students below projections in elementary schools in September, including 750 fewer Kindergarten students.
-
5 things to know about the Ottawa Senators this season
The Ottawa Senators kick off the 2024-25 NHL season tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Senators this season.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
Barrie
-
Early-morning house fire causes $200K in damage
A boarded up home caught fire in Orillia early Thursday morning.
-
Barrie man accused of stabbing police officer denied bail
A Barrie man accused of assaulting a police officer in late September, which then became the topic of conversation in parliament last week, has been denied bail.
-
One person critically injured after being shot during armed robbery at gas station: OPP
Provincial police are investigating reports of an armed robbery in Amaranth Township that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
Kitchener
-
Person struck by GO train in Kitchener has died, police confirm
One person was struck by a GO train, near the Kitchener station, on Wednesday morning.
-
Blast from decades past: What we found inside the walls at CTV Kitchener's former home
A former employee of CTV Kitchener has found a few memories buried in the walls of our old home at 864 King Street West.
-
Experts say lithium batteries are safe – if used properly
Lithium batteries, found in everything from cellphones to electric vehicles, have become a part of our daily lives – but recent fires have prompted concerns about their use.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for Tillsonburg
The advisory was issued as a result of water sample results that indicated the presence of bacteria. While resampling is scheduled, the advisory is issued as a precaution.
-
'How many lives we need to continue losing?': Son of fatal crash victim calling for intersection changes in Thamesford
This latest crash was the second fatal and third serious accident at this intersection in the past couple of months - when asked, locals said that the intersection is 'kind of blind.'
Windsor
-
Entegrus workers head south to help with hurricane relief
A team 14 staff members from Entegrus are on their way to Florida to assist in the restoration of power to thousands of customers affected by hurricanes Hele and Milton.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
-
90 tickets issued in E.C. Row Expressway blitz
Windsor police are cracking down on speeders and impaired drivers in two traffic initiatives.