Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing and warm today; cooler and wet Wednesday

A few showers pushed through parts of the Edmonton region overnight/early this morning with some showers and thunderstorms just southeast of the city around 7 a.m.

Once that precipitation pushes off to the northeast, we'll see some clearing and should be fairly sunny and warm this afternoon.

Temperatures really didn't drop off much this morning, so we should get to the 26/27 C range later today.

Cooler air IS expected to drop in for Wednesday/Thursday. But...no worse than "average."

Afternoon highs should be in the low 20s Wednesday/Thursday and then we'll jump back to the 25 to 28 C range for Friday.

A few thunderstorms are expected across northern Alberta later today. But, those should all stay well to the north of the Edmonton region.

Wednesday brings another chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region, although it probably won't be a full day of steady rain.

It's looking more like scattered showers possible through the morning hours and then some hit-and-miss showers/thunderstorms near or over parts of the city Wednesday afternoon/evening.

MOST of the thunderstorm activity (and the threat of severe storms) Wednesday afternoon will likely be south and east of Edmonton.

Back to sunshine for Thursday/Friday.

Weekend outlook: Temperatures jump into the upper 20s Friday...but...it won't stick around for long.

Afternoon highs are expected to be in the low 20s Saturday and low to mid 20s Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Clouds this morning, clearing midday. Sunny with a few clouds this afternoon.

High: 26

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 21

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers, risk of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 27

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24