Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudier and a bit 'cooler' today

After three straight days of 25+ C highs, we're "cooling" to highs in the low 20s today and Friday.

That's still well above the late-September average high of 15 C. But, it'll probably FEEL noticeably "cooler" today. Part of that is the temperature slip, but the other factors are the cloud cover and the breeze that'll pick up this afternoon.

It doesn't really look like we'll see significant precipitation in the Edmonton. However, a few scattered and brief showers are possible in the area late today, overnight and again early Friday.

Don't count on getting any measurable moisture, but the possibility of a couple raindrops does exist.

Skies will start to clear Friday afternoon and we'll be back to sunshine for the weekend.

Temperatures will also bounce back up to the mid 20s Saturday and Sunday.

We're not seeing any significant cooling until mid to late next week.

AND...it's not like it gets COLD at that point. But, most of the modelling suggests we'll see daytime highs drop back to the 14 to 19 C range.

We'll see how that plays out. But, until then...enjoy the unseasonable warm conditions through the weekend and into early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a late-day shower.

Light wind this morning, breezy this afternoon.

High: 22

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower.

9pm: 17

Friday - Cloudy in the morning with a slight chance of a shower.

Clearing to Partly Cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21