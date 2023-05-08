Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudier, calmer, cooler conditions prevail with more scattered showers

This won't be three straight days of non-stop rain for the Edmonton area. But, we have a chance of some showers and thunderstorms in the area today, tomorrow and Wednesday.

We'll also see that chance for precipitation right across central and north-central Alberta with a low probability of precipitation in the northwest corner of the province and a moderate chance for northeastern Alberta.

We DID have some precipitation in western Alberta over the weekend.

Here's a map recapping the 24-hour rainfall (from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday):

While the city of Edmonton didn't pick up much in the way of measurable precipitation this past weekend, there were some pockets of moisture to the west and southwest.

The rain totals on the legend should only be used as a guide. This image is produced by overlaying the radar images from the past 24 hours and so it's not perfect.

But, we can safely estimate at least 5-10 mm of rain with pockets of 20-40 mm in some localized spots that got hit with thunderstorms.

I won't make any assumptions on whether or not this hit or had any significant impact on the wildland fires burning in those areas. But, that's better news than seeing no precipitation and a continuation of the heat from last week.

I think these next few days will be crucial for fire crews, because the hot and dry weather IS coming back by the end of this week.

We'll see daytime highs in the mid to upper teens today, Tuesday and Wednesday with more cloud than sun and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

AND...the wind should be relatively light for much of central and north-central Alberta over the next few days.

But, the pattern becomes drier starting Thursday and temperatures will get to the low 20s.

By Friday, we're sunny with a high in the mid 20s.

Through the weekend: Sunshine and afternoon highs around 30 C. That heat should stick around for the first few days of next week as well.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 70% chance of afternoon showers and/or thunderstorms.

Light wind this morning. Becoming 15-20 km/h this afternoon.

High: 17 (near noon, with temperature slipping in the afternoon)

Tonight - Cloudy periods. 40% chance of showers early this evening.

Slight risk of a shower overnight.

Light wind.

9pm: 13

Tuesday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Light wind.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 16

Wednesday - 40% chance of morning showers. Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 29