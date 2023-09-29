Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy and 'cool' end to September

The heavier, steadier rain is all south of Edmonton this morning (especially southeast of the city).

There are still a few scattered showers in parts of the city and we'll continue to see that through the morning hours.

Most of the city for MOST of the morning will just be cloudy.

Rain will continue to affect areas south of Edmonton through to this afternoon.

Temperatures should get to 13 or 14 C for an afternoon high in Edmonton with a chance of a few sunny breaks this afternoon.

(There's also a slight risk of a brief, scattered shower or two popping up near the city this afternoon.)

Clouds stick around through the weekend and temperatures should top out in the 12 to 15 C range.

Morning lows in the 4 C range both days.

An area of showers will move into southern Alberta on Saturday and then slides northeast Saturday night.

The Red Deer, Coronation and Lloydminster areas have a very good chance of showers/rain.

It's looking like that might stay to the southeast of the Edmonton area, but I'll keep a chance of showers in the forecast for Saturday night.

Certainly doesn't look like we'll get any heavy or steady rain. If we get anything at all, it'll just be light and scattered showers.

The long range outlook continues to "evolve."

Temperatures are now projected to be in the mid teens for Monday through Wednesday.

I still think we'll cool off a bit Thursday/Friday (highs near 10 C). BUT...it's now looking like we might bounce back into the 15-20 C range after that.

Keep in mind, long range forecasting at this time of year is particularly tricky. It's never EASY, but it is easi-ER in some summer and winter patterns.

Spring and Autumn are a little trickier. So...take the long range forecast with a grain of salt.

BUT...as of now, it look warm/mild and mostly dry next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few showers in the area this morning.

Mostly cloudy this afternoon with a 30% chance of a scattered shower.

High: 14

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 8

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 13

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 14

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 15