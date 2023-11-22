Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy and the coolest day of the month

Temperatures in Edmonton have been above 0 C every day this month. BUT...that streak ends today.

We'll see temperatures hold steady near -3 C for most of the day and should only get to -1 or -2 C for an afternoon high.

Wind stays relatively light through the day and there may be a few occasional, scattered flurries in the area. Don't expect any significant precipitation though.

It looks like today's sub-zero high will be a one-off. We should get back above 0 C for afternoon highs Thursday-Saturday.

We'll also get some clearing Thursday afternoon and a return to some sunshine for Friday and Saturday.

I still have some uncertainty with the outlook for Sunday and beyond. But, it definitely doesn't look like we'll see a major drop in temperature OR any heavy, accumulating snow.

As each day passes, it looks more and more likely that we could get through to December without any snow on the ground. The long-term average is for there to be 7 cm of snow on the ground at the end of November.

If you're wondering about the lack of sub-zero highs: The last time we made it through November without a daytime high below 0 C was 2009.

That was also the last year with an average high for the month above 6 C. We're currently running at an average high of 6.4 C or November 2023.

More recently, 2016 had an average high of 5 C. The long-term average high for November is 0 C.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy.

High: -2

Tonight - Cloudy.

9pm: -5

Thursday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3