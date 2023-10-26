Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cool and a few flurries

Afternoon highs are expected to stay below 0 C today and tomorrow. Then...a bit of "warming" through the weekend.

We'll top out around -3 C today and -2 C Friday in Edmonton (morning temperatures in the -6 C to -11 C range around the region).

Those morning lows probably won't climb all that much through the weekend and early next week.

But, we should get back to 0 C Saturday and a degree or two above 0 C Sunday.

The warmest days in the next little while look like they'll come Tuesday/Wednesday with afternoon highs in the 5 or 6 C range.

So...Halloween afternoon is probably a bit warmer than the afternoon of the Heritage Classic.

The upper trough (pool of cold air) that's been hanging over us will get pushed off the east through the weekend as a weak upper ridge moves in.

That's part of the reason we're expecting some slightly warmer air. AND...that ridge should bring some clearer skies.

So, we'll get a "mix of sun and cloud" Saturday and some sunshine for Sunday/Monday.

Today and tomorrow will be dominated by cloudy skies and occasional flurries.

We're not expecting any significant accumulation and the timing of those flurries rippling through any given area is a little uncertain.

But...the best chance for the Edmonton area is likely Friday morning.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few flurries.

High: -3

Tonight - Cloudy. 40% chance of a few flurries.

9pm: -5

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries (especially in the morning)

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 0

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 2

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 5