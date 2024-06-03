Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cool and wet start to the work week

After a warm weekend that had Edmonton hitting highs slightly above 20 C on both Saturday and Sunday, we'll settle back into a wetter and cooler pattern to start the work week.

A low-pressure system is developing in western Alberta and will slowly move ESE Monday and Tuesday. Most of the heavier showers and steadier rain will be on the northern edge of that system.

Rainfall totals for the next two days in Edmonton are a bit of a guessing game since we'll be so close to that rain zone. It looks like the higher rainfall totals will be from the Peace Country southeast through Slave Lake and down towards Lloydminster.

10 to 30 mm looks very likely for most of that region, especially with the chance of some scattered thunderstorms in that region.

Edmonton could get anywhere between 5 and 15 mm of rain, with the possibility of a bit more in some localized spots.

It's not looking like a steady rain for the city today. It'll be more like occasional showers, but we'll stay cloudy all day and can't rule out the possibility of a thunderstorm late this afternoon/early this evening.

The chance of showers continues through the overnight period and into Tuesday morning, then a few sunny breaks for Tuesday afternoon in and around Edmonton.

That afternoon warming brings in the possibility of a thunderstorm late Tuesday afternoon.

Further north, some steadier rain will move into the Fort McMurray region tonight and through the day Tuesday.

Drier and sunnier conditions develop for Wednesday-Friday.

Daytime highs should be in the mid teens today and Tuesday. But, we'll climb back to highs near 20 to end the week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with showers this morning. Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers, risk of a thunderstorm this afternon.

High: 16

Tonight - Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and/or rain overnight.

9pm: 13

Tuesday - 40% chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23