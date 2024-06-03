Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cool and wet start to the work week
After a warm weekend that had Edmonton hitting highs slightly above 20 C on both Saturday and Sunday, we'll settle back into a wetter and cooler pattern to start the work week.
A low-pressure system is developing in western Alberta and will slowly move ESE Monday and Tuesday. Most of the heavier showers and steadier rain will be on the northern edge of that system.
Rainfall totals for the next two days in Edmonton are a bit of a guessing game since we'll be so close to that rain zone. It looks like the higher rainfall totals will be from the Peace Country southeast through Slave Lake and down towards Lloydminster.
10 to 30 mm looks very likely for most of that region, especially with the chance of some scattered thunderstorms in that region.
Edmonton could get anywhere between 5 and 15 mm of rain, with the possibility of a bit more in some localized spots.
It's not looking like a steady rain for the city today. It'll be more like occasional showers, but we'll stay cloudy all day and can't rule out the possibility of a thunderstorm late this afternoon/early this evening.
The chance of showers continues through the overnight period and into Tuesday morning, then a few sunny breaks for Tuesday afternoon in and around Edmonton.
That afternoon warming brings in the possibility of a thunderstorm late Tuesday afternoon.
Further north, some steadier rain will move into the Fort McMurray region tonight and through the day Tuesday.
Drier and sunnier conditions develop for Wednesday-Friday.
Daytime highs should be in the mid teens today and Tuesday. But, we'll climb back to highs near 20 to end the week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Cloudy with showers this morning. Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers, risk of a thunderstorm this afternon.
High: 16
Tonight - Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and/or rain overnight.
9pm: 13
Tuesday - 40% chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.
40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 18
Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 18
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 20
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 21
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 23
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Hunter Biden's gun case starts jury selection, U.S. president says he has 'boundless love' for him
A federal gun case against U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter opened Monday with jury selection, following the collapse of a plea deal that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close the 2024 election. First lady Jill Biden was seated in the front row of the courtroom, in a show of support for her son.
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
This Canadian scientist combines passion for history, archeology and genetics to solve ancient and modern-day DNA puzzles
Turi King takes pride in her work solving ancient and modern-day DNA puzzles – including a centuries-old mystery involving an infamous British king.
Crews searching for 3 missing mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as its first woman president
Mexico's projected presidential winner Claudia Sheinbaum will become the first woman president in the country's 200-year history.
Do this once a month and extend your life by up to 10 years. No gym required
Research shows that art experiences, whether as a maker or a beholder, transform our biology by rewiring our brains and triggering the release of neurochemicals, hormones and endorphins.
Bathroom break nearly derails $22-million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 11 as the U.S. pushes a ceasefire plan
Palestinian health officials said Israeli strikes killed 11 people overnight into Monday, including a woman and three children, in central Gaza.
Bank of Canada interest rate decision coming on Wednesday amid rate cut speculation
The Bank of Canada will announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday amid speculation that the central bank might start to cut rates.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Parks Canada issues bear warning for Bow Valley Parkway
A bear warning is in effect in part of Banff National Park.
-
'Rotten rock': Climate change altering the face of Canadian mountaineering
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
-
Dozens of dogs graduate from the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society
It has been a banner year for PADS with 33 service teams graduating, five from Calgary.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge turns the taps back on at four public drinking stations across city
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
-
Summer roadwork underway in Lethbridge
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
-
Brooks wins Rocky Mountain Challenge, defeating Surrey 4-1
The Brooks Bandits added a new title to their list Saturday night when they defeated the Surrey Eagles 4-1 to claim the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Saskatoon
-
City solicitor rejects Downtown Saskatoon's pitch to ban buskers with amps
Saskatoon’s city solicitor has politely rejected a proposal from the downtown business improvement district to draft a bylaw banning the use of amps by street performers and preachers.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect after police vehicle rammed, officer injured
An officer was hospitalized after a speeding driver rammed a police vehicle multiple times, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Bathroom break nearly derails $22-million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Regina
-
No injuries reported in Regina house fire
No injuries were reported in a house fire Sunday evening east of Regina’s downtown.
-
Aviation enthusiasts flood Regina Flying Club for annual open house
It was all things aviation at the Regina Flying Club's annual open house over the weekend.
-
Warriors receive hero's welcome following history making Memorial Cup appearance
Despite losing out against the Saginaw Knights in the Memorial Cup semi-final, the Moose Jaw Warriors returned home to hero's welcome.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver's heavy rain to transition to sun, heat this week
While Vancouver is starting off the week with a rainfall warning, sun and a potential extreme heat event are expected for the region in the coming days.
-
United plane undergoing 'deep cleaning' after cruise ship passengers fall ill on Vancouver-Houston flight
A United Airlines plane is being removed from service after several passengers on a flight from Vancouver to Houston, Texas, felt sick.
-
Crews searching for 3 missing mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Huge hike in olive oil prices a hit for Vancouver restaurants
At Hydra Estiatorio in downtown Vancouver, every dish is prepared or finished with olive oil. The eatery has been hard-hit by shortages and surging prices.
-
United plane undergoing 'deep cleaning' after cruise ship passengers fall ill on Vancouver-Houston flight
A United Airlines plane is being removed from service after several passengers on a flight from Vancouver to Houston, Texas, felt sick.
-
Crews searching for 3 missing mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
Toronto
-
1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting outside Rexdale high school: police
One of the five people shot outside a Rexdale high school late Sunday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
-
University of Toronto convocations to begin as campus protest continues
Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action.
-
Ontario gave parents more than $1B in cash over 2 years. Here's where the money went
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
Montreal
-
Almost two-thirds of Montrealers feel city is less safe than 5 years ago: survey
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
-
Driver arrested after child dies in boating incident in Quebec's Laurentians
The driver of a watercraft involved in the death of a toddler in the Baskatong reservoir has been arrested.
-
Quebec must accelerate its energy transition: economic barometer
Quebec must improve its energy efficiency and focus on better resource utilization in order to “ensure its future economic viability”, according to the 2024 edition of Prospera, an economic barometer designed by BCF Avocats d'affaires and Quadrat Conseils.
Atlantic
-
Man shot by unknown assailant in Dartmouth: police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning.
-
Portapique, N.S., community centre opens with surprise performance by Johnny Reid
A community centre opened in Portapique, N.S., over the weekend with a special surprise performance by Scottish-Canadian singer Johnny Reid.
-
SailGP in Halifax wraps up, Britain takes home gold
After a weekend filled with lots of competition and plenty of visitors, the Sail Grand Prix in Halifax has come to a close.
Winnipeg
-
Expert to testify in Winnipeg trial about mental state of admitted serial killer
An admitted serial killer's mental state is expected to be the focus of a murder trial that resumes in Winnipeg.
-
Blockade briefly stops Pride Parade in downtown Winnipeg
A group of protesters briefly blocked the Winnipeg Pride Parade on Sunday.
-
Fog causing near zero visibility in parts of Manitoba
The week is off to a foggy start for some parts of southern Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
Construction season kicks off in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa will officially kick off construction season in the capital on Monday, with several road resurfacing and culvert renewal and replacement projects to be completed this spring and summer.
-
More needs to be done: River Road crash sparked anger from nearby residents
A two-vehicle collision on River Road that injured three people has once again sparked anger from nearby residents - who say more needs to be done to improve safety on that road.
-
Cornwall police begins equipping officers with body cams
The Cornwall Police Service has started the first phase of a body-camera project, which will equip officers with cameras to record their interactions with the public.
Northern Ontario
-
'Unimaginable tragedy': Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
-
Ontario gave parents more than $1B in cash over 2 years. Here's where the money went
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
-
Northern Ont. woman threatened to burn down apartment building: OPP
Provincial police in Elliot Lake have arrested a local woman who allegedly threatened to burn down an apartment building in the community.
Barrie
-
Random and weapons assaults in Wasaga Beach
At least half-a-dozen people injured in assault attacks in Wasaga Beach.
-
Driver busted for doing motorcycle donuts in busy parking lot
A man faces a slew of charges after doing donuts in busy parking lot.
-
Broken vehicle lights lead to arrest of two Wasaga Beach drivers
Broken vehicle lights lead to the arrest of two Wasaga Beach drivers on impaired driving charges.
Kitchener
-
Warmest May since 2018: UW weather station
With only a few below average days during the month, the overall temperature ended up being almost 2.5 degrees above average.
-
Wanted man arrested in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting.
-
Guelph dance company's future uncertain
The curtain may close on Guelph Dance performances if they don’t secure the funding they need to carry on.
London
-
70 over with a child in the car: OPP
OPP have charged a driver in South Bruce for going 70 km/h over the posted speed limit. On Saturday, police stopped the vehicle in Kincardine after being clocked at 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
-
'Devastated': Spirit defeat Knights on last minute goal to capture Memorial Cup
In a game that started out slow but picked up in the third period, the Saginaw Spirit are Memorial Cup champions.
-
Owners of Sarnia plant emitting benzene say they need more time
The owners of a Sarnia, Ontario, plastics plant that's been emitting dangerous levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene say they need more time to comply with federal rules.
Windsor
-
From decay to dazzling: Ford restores grandeur to former eyesore Detroit train station
The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.
-
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here's what you need to know
Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy.
-
5,000 students prepare to graduate University of Windsor
More than 5,000 students are preparing to walk across the stage at the University of Windsor Spring Convocation. Ceremonies will be held at the Toldo Lancer Centre over four days, from June 4 to June 7.